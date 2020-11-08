Late score enables Farmington to secure 1-1 tie with Avon

AVON, Nov. 6, 2020 – Farmington’s Joseph Maye scored with 5:15 left in regulation to enable that the Indians boys soccer remains undefeated with a 1-1 tie with Avon on a gorgeous, warm fall afternoon Saturday on the turf field outside Avon High.

The Indians are 9-0-2 in this pandemic-shortened season with two ties in the last three games.

Avon (4-5-3) had a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Tyler Nyberg with just 8:52 gone in the game off a team-leading ninth assist from Thomas Keenan. His nine assists for the most in a single season for the Falcons since they joined the CCC in 2014. Goalie Michael Zelazny made seven saves in net for the Falcons.

The Falcons played a spirited game just 24 hours earlier in a 3-2 loss to Plainville on Friday. Avon trailed 1-0 and 2-1 to tie the game before the Blue Devils won the game.

Junior Nate Tiffany and Zelazny scored for Avon. Zelanzy started the game in goal but head coach David Zlatin put Zelanzy on the field put Jack Noyes in goal to try and tie the game. Zelanzy scored 30 seconds after getting out onto the field off an assist from teammate Braden Gilbey to tie the game at 2-2.

Avon will play two more games as part of the CCC Region B post-season tournament. The Falcons will host Lewis Mills on Tuesday and will face the winner or loser of the New Britain/Southington match depending on the Falcons do in their game with Mills.

2020 CCC Region B boys soccer

Team GP W-L-T Pts Farmington 11 9-0-2 20 Plainville 12 8-4 16 Bristol Central 11 5-4-2 12 Bristol Eastern 11 4-3-4 12 Avon 12 4-5-3 11 Southington 12 4-5-3 11 Lewis Mills 12 2-6-4 8 New Britain 11 0-9-2 2 Two points for a win and one point for a tie

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Region B tournament

Championship pool

Monday, November 9

Game 1: (4) Bristol Eastern at (1) Farmington

Tuesday, November 10

Game 2: (3) Bristol Central at (2) Plainville

Pool B

Monday, November 9

Game 3: (8) New Britain at (5) Southington

Tuesday, November 10

Game 4: (7) Lewis Mills at (6) Avon

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed