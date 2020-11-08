Late score enables Farmington to secure 1-1 tie with Avon

AVON, Nov. 6, 2020 – Farmington’s Joseph Maye scored with 5:15 left in regulation to enable that the Indians boys soccer remains undefeated with a 1-1 tie with Avon on a gorgeous, warm fall afternoon Saturday on the turf field outside Avon High.
The Indians are 9-0-2 in this pandemic-shortened season with two ties in the last three games.
Avon (4-5-3) had a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Tyler Nyberg with just 8:52 gone in the game off a team-leading ninth assist from Thomas Keenan. His nine assists for the most in a single season for the Falcons since they joined the CCC in 2014. Goalie Michael Zelazny made seven saves in net for the Falcons.
The Falcons played a spirited game just 24 hours earlier in a 3-2 loss to Plainville on Friday. Avon trailed 1-0 and 2-1 to tie the game before the Blue Devils won the game.
Junior Nate Tiffany and Zelazny scored for Avon. Zelanzy started the game in goal but head coach David Zlatin put Zelanzy on the field put Jack Noyes in goal to try and tie the game. Zelanzy scored 30 seconds after getting out onto the field off an assist from teammate Braden Gilbey to tie the game at 2-2.
Avon will play two more games as part of the CCC Region B post-season tournament. The Falcons will host Lewis Mills on Tuesday and will face the winner or loser of the New Britain/Southington match depending on the Falcons do in their game with Mills.
2020 CCC Region B boys soccer
|Team
|GP
|W-L-T
|Pts
|Farmington
|11
|9-0-2
|20
|Plainville
|12
|8-4
|16
|Bristol Central
|11
|5-4-2
|12
|Bristol Eastern
|11
|4-3-4
|12
|Avon
|12
|4-5-3
|11
|Southington
|12
|4-5-3
|11
|Lewis Mills
|12
|2-6-4
|8
|New Britain
|11
|0-9-2
|2
|Two points for a win and one point for a tie
BOYS SOCCER
CCC Region B tournament
Championship pool
Monday, November 9
Game 1: (4) Bristol Eastern at (1) Farmington
Tuesday, November 10
Game 2: (3) Bristol Central at (2) Plainville
Pool B
Monday, November 9
Game 3: (8) New Britain at (5) Southington
Tuesday, November 10
Game 4: (7) Lewis Mills at (6) Avon
November 12 or 13
Championship pool
Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed
Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed
Pool B
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed