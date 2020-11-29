Martin takes 15th at Northeast cross country championship race

MONTGOMERY, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2020 – Runners from Avon took advantage of another opportunity to race on Saturday at the Northeast Cross Country Club championship race at Twin Ponds on the Farm here in Montgomery. Club teams and unattached athletes from Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania participated in the event.

Jack Martin, a junior at Avon High, finished 15th in the boy seeded race with a time of 16:31.7 over the 3.1 mile course. Six other runners from Avon also ran in the seeded race led by Carver Morgan, who was 21st with a time of 16:45. Other Avon runners included Nick Alphonso (41, 17:27), Mason Bussiere (43, 17:30), Rodrigo Portal (44, 17:31), Lucas Hester (49, 17:36) and Jevonte Eaves (56, 17:57). Each ran on the Avon High cross country team this fall.

Burlington’s Justin Cascio, who ran at Lewis Mills this fall, was ninth in the boys seeded race with a time of 16:17.

There were three other races for boys at the event – championship, boys unseeded II and underclassmen.

Avon’s Owen White was 22nd in the underclassman race with at time of 18:47.8 while Ethan Sloat (28, 20:14) and Annabelle Alphonso (59, 24:14) also finished.

In the boys unseeded race, Avon’s David Parry (22, 17:58), Tej Raman (25, 18:04), Tucker Beaudin (38, 19:02) and Cole Trautman (42, 19:40) compete in the race.

In the girls unseeded race, Avon’s Marren Ek finished 19th with a time of 21:03.

Gavin Sherry, a junior from West Hartford who runs for Conard, had the top time of the day in the four boys races with a time of 15:13.7, ten seconds ahead of Peyton Geeher from Manlius, N.Y., in the boys championship race. Wolcott’s Nicholas Bendtsen (15:27) had the third best time of the day.

Combing all of the boys races together, Cascio finished 30th with Martin coming in at 49th.

The top time from a girls runner came from Kate Wiser of Southbury, a senior at Pomperaug, with a time of 16:46.8 in the girls championship race.