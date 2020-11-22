O’Briley Turkey Trot will be a virtual event this Thanksgiving

CANTON, Nov. 22, 2020 – The ninth annual O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot will be a virtual event this Thanksgiving due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3.1-mile race is normally held on Thanksgiving morning beginning and ending near the Crown and Hammer restaurant in Collinsville, run on the Farmington Valley River trail.

Participants can run or walk their own 5K on Thanksgiving morning anywhere while raising money for the race’s two charities.

The first $500 raced by the race will be donated to the Canton Food Bank with the remaining money donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Sign up to run the virtual race.