Southington spikers able to outlast Avon in five-set marathon

AVON, Nov. 2, 2020 – Avon’s Kelli Raines had a career-high 23 kills while teammate Katelyn Wankier had a career-high 20 kills but Southington was able to fight over several match points and outlast the Falcons, 3-2 in a marathon girls volleyball match on Monday night in CCC Region B action.

Avon (7-4) won the first two games, 25-19 and 25-23 and had a few match points in game three. But the visiting Knights outlasted Avon, 29-27, to remain alive. Southington (5-5) won game four, 25-20 and took the decisive game five, 15-12.

Wankier had two blocks, two serving aces and seven digs while Wren Worth had 17 digs. Raines dug up 17 hits while Jocelyn Powers had a career-high 44 assists and 13 digs for the Falcons.

Avon closes out the regular season on Thursday when they visit Plainville.

The Falcons will play in the CCC Region B tournament next week with the top four teams in the group.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CCC Region B GP W-L Bristol Eastern 11 11-0 Bristol Central 11 9-2 Farmington 11 8-3 Avon 11 7-4 Southington 11 5-6 New Britain 11 2-9 Lewis Mills 11 2-9 Plainville 10 1-9

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool (top 4 teams)

Semifinals, date and site TBA

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed

Final, date and site TBA

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place, date and site TBA

Two semifinal losing teams

Pool No. 2

First round, date and site TBA

No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

Second round, date and site TBA

Game 3: Two first round winning teams

Game 4: Two first round losing teams