Southington spikers able to outlast Avon in five-set marathon

AVON, Nov. 2, 2020 – Avon’s Kelli Raines had a career-high 23 kills while teammate Katelyn Wankier had a career-high 20 kills but Southington was able to fight over several match points and outlast the Falcons, 3-2 in a marathon girls volleyball match on Monday night in CCC Region B action.
Avon (7-4) won the first two games, 25-19 and 25-23 and had a few match points in game three. But the visiting Knights outlasted Avon, 29-27, to remain alive. Southington (5-5) won game four, 25-20 and took the decisive game five, 15-12.
Wankier had two blocks, two serving aces and seven digs while Wren Worth had 17 digs. Raines dug up 17 hits while Jocelyn Powers had a career-high 44 assists and 13 digs for the Falcons.
Avon closes out the regular season on Thursday when they visit Plainville.
The Falcons will play in the CCC Region B tournament next week with the top four teams in the group.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
|CCC Region B
|GP
|W-L
|Bristol Eastern
|11
|11-0
|Bristol Central
|11
|9-2
|Farmington
|11
|8-3
|Avon
|11
|7-4
|Southington
|11
|5-6
|New Britain
|11
|2-9
|Lewis Mills
|11
|2-9
|Plainville
|10
|1-9
CCC Region B post-season tournament
Championship pool (top 4 teams)
Semifinals, date and site TBA
No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed
No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed
Final, date and site TBA
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place, date and site TBA
Two semifinal losing teams
Pool No. 2
First round, date and site TBA
No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed
Second round, date and site TBA
Game 3: Two first round winning teams
Game 4: Two first round losing teams