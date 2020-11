Three Avon High athletes recently signed letters of intent to continue competing in athletics in college.

Owen Folkwein signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at SUNY-Cortland, Delaney Denegar signed to row on the crew team at the University of Delaware and Cole Hahn signed a letter of intent to play golf at Bryant College in Smithfield, R.I.

All three had their respective junior seasons at Avon cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.