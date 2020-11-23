Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Three Canton High seniors sign letters of intent – The Collinsville Press
Three Canton High seniors sign letters of intent

Canton senior Jackson Miner, left, Julia Caputo, center and Nate Lincoln will be playing college next year. (Photos courtesy Kim Church)

CANTON, Nov. 20, 2020 – Three Canton High athletes signed their letters of intent to compete in college.

Senior Jackson Miner signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Merrimack College, a Division I program in North Andover, Mass., Julia Caputo committed to run cross country and track and field at Siena College, a Division I program in Loudonville, N.Y., while Nate Lincoln signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Marist College, a Division I school in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Miner, an All-State forward last fall, just finished his senior season with the Warriors and set a new school record for most career goals with 67, breaking the previous record of 64 set by All-American Karl Schilling from 2000-03.

Caputo has earned All-State honors twice. She was All-State in cross country last fall with a fourth place finish in Class SS and in indoor track in 2018 when she was second in Class S in the 3,200. She became the first Canton girl to qualify for the New England championships in cross country in November 2019.

Lincoln, a 5-foot-11 senior, plays a variety of positions on the baseball diamond – shortstop, second base, outfield and pitches. He didn’t get to play a junior season at Canton last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit a home run in the final game of his sophomore season – the only HR of that season for the Warriors — and went 2-0 pitching as a freshman with a complete-game, one hit performance against East Granby.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

