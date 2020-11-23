Three Canton High seniors sign letters of intent

CANTON, Nov. 20, 2020 – Three Canton High athletes signed their letters of intent to compete in college.

Senior Jackson Miner signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Merrimack College, a Division I program in North Andover, Mass., Julia Caputo committed to run cross country and track and field at Siena College, a Division I program in Loudonville, N.Y., while Nate Lincoln signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Marist College, a Division I school in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Miner, an All-State forward last fall, just finished his senior season with the Warriors and set a new school record for most career goals with 67, breaking the previous record of 64 set by All-American Karl Schilling from 2000-03.

Caputo has earned All-State honors twice. She was All-State in cross country last fall with a fourth place finish in Class SS and in indoor track in 2018 when she was second in Class S in the 3,200. She became the first Canton girl to qualify for the New England championships in cross country in November 2019.

Lincoln, a 5-foot-11 senior, plays a variety of positions on the baseball diamond – shortstop, second base, outfield and pitches. He didn’t get to play a junior season at Canton last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit a home run in the final game of his sophomore season – the only HR of that season for the Warriors — and went 2-0 pitching as a freshman with a complete-game, one hit performance against East Granby.