Tiffany has two goals as Avon blanks Lewis Mills in CCC Region B playoff

AVON, Nov. 10, 2020 – Nate Tiffany scored two goals as the Avon High boys soccer team beat Lewis Mills, 4-0 in a CCC Region B playoff game Tuesday on the turf field outside the high school.

It was a one-goal game at halftime before the Falcons (5-5-3) took control in the second half with a pair of goals from Tiffany, both on assists from Lucas Monteiro. Goalie Michael Zelazny came out of the net to score a goal for the second time in the last three games for Avon.

Lewis Mills (2-7-4) had better chances in the first half than Avon but couldn’t convert. Midway through the first half, Mills had a corner kick and had the ball bouncing around the penalty box with one shot deflecting off an Avon defender and second shot bouncing off another player before Zelazny could come up with the ball.

Avon took a 1-0 lead with 5:37 left in the first half when Nate Tiffany was tripped up in the penalty area on a breakaway by Mills goalie Jayden Longdin. Thomas Keenan scored on the penalty kick for Avon.

“We didn’t play our best in the first half, too much dribbling and individual play,” Avon High head coach David Zlatin said. “But the second half was probably the best of the season, led by our midfield trip of Thomas Keenan, Aidan Baghdassarian and especially Lucas Monteiro, who contributed two assists. The seniors are excited to play one more home game on the AHS turf.”

In the second half, Tiffany was in a crowd surrounded by two players and redirected a pass from Monterio into the net for a two-goal lead. Tiffany has scored a team-leading 11 goals on the year.

Avon advances to the title game of Pool B in the CCC Region B event against New Britain later this week on the turf field in Avon. Mills will face Southington in the consolation game in Pool B.

In the championship pool, top seeded Farmington remained undefeated on the season with a 2-1 victory over Bristol Central. The Indians will face Plainville in the CCC Region B final with the two Bristol teams meeting in the third place contest.

It was the first postseason meeting between Avon and Mills since the two teams played for the Class M championship in 2000 with the Falcons prevailing, 1-0. Avon went 2-0-1 against the Spartans this fall and lead the overall series, 30-2-1.

Avon 4, Lewis Mills 0

At Avon

Lewis Mills (2-7-4) 0 0 — 0

Avon (5-5-3) 1 3 — 4

Goals: Nate Tiffany (A) 2, Thomas Keegan (A), Michael Zelazny (A); Saves: Zelazny and Jack Noyes (A) combined 2; Jayden Longdin (LM) 8; Shots: Avon 11-2; Corner kicks: Lewis Mills, 3-1

BOYS SOCCER

CCC Region B post-season tournament

Championship pool

Tuesday, November 10

Farmington 2, Bristol Eastern 1

Plainville 4, Bristol Central 1

Pool B

Monday, November 9

New Britain 2, Southington 0

Tuesday, November 10

Avon 4, Lewis Mills 0

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Plainville at Farmington

Third place: Bristol Eastern at Bristol Central

Pool B

Final: New Britain at Avon

Third place: Lewis Mills at Southington