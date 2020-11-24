Two-month pause on youth, high school, adult sports due to pandemic

There is a two month pause on competitive sports in Connecticut at the youth level, high school level and adult level thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference delayed the start of the winter season until January 19, 2021. With two weeks for practice, actual game competition wouldn’t be up and running until the first week in February. One of the big concerns coming from schools was keeping enough teachers and staff members healthy to safely open the schools.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development issued new regulations on Monday regarding team sports and minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the youth level and with adults.

Connecticut residents are barred from participating in out-of-state competition, camps, clinics or tournaments along with scrimmages, competition, camps, clinics and tournaments here in Connecticut.

All organized road races in the state have been cancelled, effective as of Monday. The O’Briley 5K Turkey Trot in Collinsville and the Bottoms Up 5K Thanksgiving Day road race in Avon were changed to virtual races earlier this month – even before the state’s mandate on Monday.

All team sports, except for collegiate and professional teams, are on pause through January 19, 2021. Masks are now required at all times in gyms and fitness centers.

Team is defined by a group of four more people jointly engaged in an organized or recreational athletic activity on a court or field. Get additional details from the state of Connecticut.