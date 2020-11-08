Two more games left for Avon, Canton girls soccer teams

AVON, Nov. 6, 2020 – The Avon High girls soccer team has two games remaining in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign beginning with a home game on Tuesday against Plainville beginning at 2:45 p.m.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Monday’s CCC Region B post-season contest between New Britain and Bristol Central. If the Falcons lose on Tuesday, they will face the loser of the New Britain vs. BC contest.
Avon’s three wins this season have come against New Britain and Plainville. The Falcons (3-7-2) did battle to a 0-0 tie with Plainville on Thursday on the road.
CCC Region B Girls Soccer
|Team
|GP
|Record
|Southington
|12
|12-0
|Farmington
|12
|9-2-1
|Lewis Mills
|12
|9-2-1
|Bristol Eastern
|11
|5-5-1
|Bristol Central
|12
|4-6-2
|Avon
|12
|3-7-2
|Plainville
|12
|1-10-1
|New Britain
|12
|0-12
GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Region B tournament
Tuesday, November 10
Championship pool
Game 1: (4) Bristol Eastern at (1) Southington
Game 2: (3) Lewis Mills at (2) Farmington
Pool B
Monday, November 9
Game 3: (8) New Britain at (5) Bristol Central
Tuesday, November 10
Game 4: (7) Plainville at (6) Avon
November 12 or 13
Championship pool
Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed
Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed
Pool B
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed
Two more games for Canton
CANTON, Nov. 6 – The Canton High girls soccer team has another two games left in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign under first-year coach Katie Halleck-Henderson in the NCCC West postseason tournament. The Warriors (3-8) will travel to the capital city on Monday to face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at Hyland Park.
Two of Canton’s three wins this season have come against HMTCA by a combined score of 15-2.
The Warriors close out the 2020 campaign on Friday when they host the SMSA/Bulkeley co-op team at 2 p.m. on the turf field outside the high school. Canton beat the SMSA co-op, 5-0, in their only previous meeting this fall.
2020 NCCC West girls soccer
|Teams
|GP
|Record
|Granby
|11
|11-0
|Suffield
|10
|8-2
|East Granby
|11
|7-4
|Windsor Locks
|11
|6-5
|Canton
|11
|3-8
|HMTCA
|7
|1-6
|SMSA/Bulkeley
|9
|0-9
NCCC West tournament
Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed
(4) Windsor Locks at (1) Granby
(3) East Granby at (2) Suffield
Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams
Round robin
Monday, Nov. 9
HMTCA at Canton, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
HMTCA at SMSA/Bulkeley
Friday, Nov. 13
SMSA/Bulkeley at Canton, 2 p.m.