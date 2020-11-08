Two more games left for Avon, Canton girls soccer teams

AVON, Nov. 6, 2020 – The Avon High girls soccer team has two games remaining in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign beginning with a home game on Tuesday against Plainville beginning at 2:45 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Monday’s CCC Region B post-season contest between New Britain and Bristol Central. If the Falcons lose on Tuesday, they will face the loser of the New Britain vs. BC contest.

Avon’s three wins this season have come against New Britain and Plainville. The Falcons (3-7-2) did battle to a 0-0 tie with Plainville on Thursday on the road.

CCC Region B Girls Soccer

Team GP Record Southington 12 12-0 Farmington 12 9-2-1 Lewis Mills 12 9-2-1 Bristol Eastern 11 5-5-1 Bristol Central 12 4-6-2 Avon 12 3-7-2 Plainville 12 1-10-1 New Britain 12 0-12



GIRLS SOCCER

CCC Region B tournament

Tuesday, November 10

Championship pool

Game 1: (4) Bristol Eastern at (1) Southington

Game 2: (3) Lewis Mills at (2) Farmington

Pool B

Monday, November 9

Game 3: (8) New Britain at (5) Bristol Central

Tuesday, November 10

Game 4: (7) Plainville at (6) Avon

November 12 or 13

Championship pool

Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed

Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed

Pool B

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed

Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed

Two more games for Canton

CANTON, Nov. 6 – The Canton High girls soccer team has another two games left in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign under first-year coach Katie Halleck-Henderson in the NCCC West postseason tournament. The Warriors (3-8) will travel to the capital city on Monday to face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at Hyland Park.

Two of Canton’s three wins this season have come against HMTCA by a combined score of 15-2.

The Warriors close out the 2020 campaign on Friday when they host the SMSA/Bulkeley co-op team at 2 p.m. on the turf field outside the high school. Canton beat the SMSA co-op, 5-0, in their only previous meeting this fall.

2020 NCCC West girls soccer

Teams GP Record Granby 11 11-0 Suffield 10 8-2 East Granby 11 7-4 Windsor Locks 11 6-5 Canton 11 3-8 HMTCA 7 1-6 SMSA/Bulkeley 9 0-9



NCCC West tournament

Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed

(4) Windsor Locks at (1) Granby

(3) East Granby at (2) Suffield

Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal winning teams

Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed

Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin

Monday, Nov. 9

HMTCA at Canton, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

HMTCA at SMSA/Bulkeley

Friday, Nov. 13

SMSA/Bulkeley at Canton, 2 p.m.