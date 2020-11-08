Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Two more games left for Avon, Canton girls soccer teams – The Collinsville Press
Girls Soccer

Two more games left for Avon, Canton girls soccer teams

Canton’s Paris Delbone (16) works to move the ball upfield in a recent game with HMTCA in Hartford. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

AVON, Nov. 6, 2020 – The Avon High girls soccer team has two games remaining in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign beginning with a home game on Tuesday against Plainville beginning at 2:45 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will face the winner of Monday’s CCC Region B post-season contest between New Britain and Bristol Central. If the Falcons lose on Tuesday, they will face the loser of the New Britain vs. BC contest.

Avon’s three wins this season have come against New Britain and Plainville. The Falcons (3-7-2) did battle to a 0-0 tie with Plainville on Thursday on the road.

CCC Region B Girls Soccer

Team GP Record
Southington 12 12-0
Farmington 12 9-2-1
Lewis Mills 12 9-2-1
Bristol Eastern 11 5-5-1
Bristol Central 12 4-6-2
Avon 12 3-7-2
Plainville 12 1-10-1
New Britain 12 0-12


GIRLS SOCCER
CCC Region B tournament
Tuesday, November 10
Championship pool
Game 1: (4) Bristol Eastern at (1) Southington
Game 2: (3) Lewis Mills at (2) Farmington
Pool B
Monday, November 9
Game 3: (8) New Britain at (5) Bristol Central
Tuesday, November 10
Game 4: (7) Plainville at (6) Avon

November 12 or 13
Championship pool
Final: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2 at higher seed
Third place: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2 at higher seed
Pool B
Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4 at higher seed
Game 8: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4 at higher seed 

Canton’s Haylee Keen (17) moves the ball upfield during a recent game with HMTCA in Hartford. Canton won the Nov. 2 contest by a score of 8-0. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

Two more games for Canton
CANTON, Nov. 6 – The Canton High girls soccer team has another two games left in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign under first-year coach Katie Halleck-Henderson in the NCCC West postseason tournament. The Warriors (3-8) will travel to the capital city on Monday to face Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at Hyland Park.

Two of Canton’s three wins this season have come against HMTCA by a combined score of 15-2.

The Warriors close out the 2020 campaign on Friday when they host the SMSA/Bulkeley co-op team at 2 p.m. on the turf field outside the high school. Canton beat the SMSA co-op, 5-0, in their only previous meeting this fall.

Canton’s Ashelyn Cebollero (5) battles for control of the ball during a recent game with HMTCA in Hartford. The Warriors won, 8-0. (Photo courtesy Bill Brewster)

2020 NCCC West girls soccer

Teams GP Record
Granby 11 11-0
Suffield 10 8-2
East Granby 11 7-4
Windsor Locks 11 6-5
Canton 11 3-8
HMTCA 7 1-6
SMSA/Bulkeley 9 0-9


NCCC West tournament
Semifinals: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at higher seed
(4) Windsor Locks at (1) Granby
(3) East Granby at (2) Suffield
Final: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal winning teams
Third place: Friday, Nov. 13 at higher seed
Two semifinal losing teams

Round robin
Monday, Nov. 9
HMTCA at Canton, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
HMTCA at SMSA/Bulkeley
Friday, Nov. 13
SMSA/Bulkeley at Canton, 2 p.m.

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

