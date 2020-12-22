Six Canton High athletes earn All-State honors this fall

CANTON — Six Canton High athletes earned All-State honors for their performance on the field during this pandemic-shortened season.

Action didn’t begin until October and lasted about five weeks. Competition was limited to regional schools close to Canton and there was no state tournament action. Still, there was an opportunity to play – something that athletes participating spring sports lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys soccer players Ty Aleksa and Jackson Miner earned All-State honors for the second straight year while Spencer Mix earned All-State honors for the first time.

Senior runner Julia Caputo earned All-State honors for the second year in a row while Jack Dendinger was named to the All-State team for the first time. Field hockey player Poet Watson also earned All-State honors.

Aleksa, a senior defensive midfielder, also earned United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-New England and All-American honors. He is just the third soccer player in school history to earn All-American honors and the first since Karl Schilling in 2003. Aleksa scored 10 goals this year, including two in a impressive 4-0 win over Suffield in late October.

Miner finished his career with a school-record 67 goals, including a team-leading 15 goals this season and 27 a year ago, the fourth-most goals in a single season in school history. He had four multi-goal games this fall including a hat trick in the season-opening win over Windsor Locks.

Mix scored nine goals this season at midfield but showed the ability to get his teammates involved in the game, too. In Canton’s 4-0 win over Suffield, one of their best performances of the season, Mix had three assists and a goal in the victory.

Caputo won eight of nine dual meets this fall and captured the NCCC West championship meet at Winding Trails in Farmington to help the Warriors go 8-2 on the season. Her best time of the season was a 19:35 over 3.1 miles in Windsor Locks.

Dendinger won four dual meets for the Warriors (6-4) this fall. He finished fourth at the NCCC West championship meet with a season-best time of 17:43 at Winding Trails.

Watson controlled the middle of the field for the Warriors in field hockey to earn All-State honors. She had a three assists this season as Canton played in the CCC with Avon, Simsbury, Lewis Mills, Farmington and Southington along with NCCC rival Granby due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOYS SOCCER

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 9-3 NCCC West, third place

All-NCCC West: Ty Aleksa, Spencer Mix, Jackson Miner

All-State (CHSCA): Ty Aleksa, Spencer Mix, Jackson Miner

All-State (GameTimeCT): Miner was named to the second team

All-New England: Ty Aleksa (2nd straight year); All-American: Ty Aleksa

Postseason experience: 1-1 in NCCC West championship pool. Finished third with 5-2 win over Windsor Locks

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

GIRLS SOCCER

Coach: Katie Halleck-Henderson

Record: 5-8 NCCC West, fifth place

All-NCCC West: Paris Delbone

All-State (CHSCA): none

Postseason experience: Won NCCC West pool B with 2-0 record

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FIELD HOCKEY

Coach: Margaret Bristol

Record: 6-8 CCC Region B, fourth place

All-NCCC: Poet Watson, Maggie Gibbons, Taylor Richardson, Sadie Barker

All-State (CHSCA): Poet Watson

Postseason experience: 0-2 in Region B championship group

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Tim O’Donnell

Record: 6-4 NCCC West

All-NCCC West: Jack Dendinger, Thomas Purcell

All-State (CHSCA): Jack Dendinger

Postseason experience: 3rd in NCCC West meet

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Coach: Chris Chisholm

Record: 8-2 NCCC West

All-NCCC West: Julia Caputo, Grace First, Morgan Babbitt

All-State (CHSCA): Julia Caputo

Postseason experience: 2nd in NCCC West meet

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Coach: Matt Brintle

Record: 4-10 NCCC West, fourth place

All-NCCC West: Mackenzie Archangelo

All-State (CHSCA): none

Postseason experience: 2-1 in NCCC West tournament

CIAC state tournament: Cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

FOOTBALL

Coach: Erik Shortell

Record: Season cancelled to COVID-19 pandemic

Of note: If approved, some games could be played during an alternative season between March 19 and April 17, 2021. …This was going to be the second season of the Granby/Canton football co-op program. In their first season together as a co-op, the Bears went 8-3 and earned a spot in the 2019 CIAC Class M playoffs.