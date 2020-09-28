Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Ansonia won record 124 games in decade; Records of all state teams in 2010s – The Collinsville Press
Ansonia won record 124 games in decade; Records of all state teams in 2010s

Darien players celebrate after winning the Class LL championship in 2015 with a 39-7 win over Shelton. Darien won 109 games in the 2010 decade and three state championships.

In the decade of the 2010s, high school football teams in Connecticut got plenty of opportunities to play football.

Twice in the 2010s, teams had the opportunity to play up to 11 regular season games in 2013 and 2014.

In 2013, Ansonia, New Canaan and St. Joseph each played  a state-record 15 games – 11 regular season games, a league championship game and three CIAC tournament games. It’s a mark that won’t be broken any time soon.

All three teams played five games in the final 20 days of the season. 2013 was the final year for the Naugatuck Valley League championship game. The Southwest Conference title game ended in 2014 and the final FCIAC championship game was in 2015.

Ansonia went a state-record 15-0 and won the Class S championship while New Canaan went 14-1 and brought home the Class L title.  St. Joseph (13-2) won the Class M championship.

Before the 2010s, only four teams had won 100 or more games in a single decade. In this decade (2010s), five teams won more than 100 games with Ansonia setting a new state record with 124 wins.

The Chargers were 124-9 with a state-record winning percentage of .932. Ansonia benefited from playing in the CIAC state tournament for 10 straight years, going 21-6 and a 3-1 record in the NVL championship game. The Chargers won at least 11 games every year.

Darien had the second-best winning percentage in the 2010 decade with 109 wins. The Blue Wave won three state championships and went 13-0 twice.

New Canaan (107-21), Newtown (103-17) and St. Joseph (100-24) also won more than 100 games in the decade.

Prior to the 2010 decade, only Hyde-New Haven (101-13), Ansonia (102-16) and Staples (100-18) had more than 100 victories in the 2000s. In the 20th century, Ansonia was the only team with more than 100 wins in a decade by going 104-12 in the 1990s.

To compile the top 15 schools in the 2010 decade, we added up the regular season and post-season record for each school. Some have closed – notably Hyde School in New Haven while other programs have joined co-op programs.

When it comes to a co-op program, the host school gets credit for wins and losses when compiling historical team records, according to the Connecticut High School Football Record Book.

Most playoff appearances by a team

Most CIAC tournament victories

League championship records (2010-15)

Teams listed by winning percentage

Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Ansonia 124-9 .932 21-6 10 At least 11 wins each year
Darien 109-15 .879 15-5 8 3 state titles; 13-0 in 2015, 2016
Southington 98-15 .867 8-5 7 2 state titles; 12-0 in 2014
Newtown 103-17 .858 6-7 8 2019: Won state title, 13-0
Windsor 96-18 .842 9-6 7 2014: State champions, 12-0
New Canaan 107-21 .836 20-6 10 Won 4 state titles (2013-16)
St. Joseph 100-24 .806 19-3 9 Won six state titles; 13-0 in 2019
Hand 93-25 .791 15-3 7 Won 4 state titles; 13-0 three times (2011, 2012, 2018)
Shelton 86-25 .775 4-5 5 Best seasons: 12-1 in 2014, 2015
Bloomfield 88-26 .772 9-3 5 2 state titles; 13-0 in 2015
Middletown 82-28 .745 2-7 7 7 straight playoff bids, 2012-18
Masuk 85-31 .733 7-3 4 In 2010: Won state title, 14-0
North Haven 82-30 .732 3-7 7 Best season: 12-1 in 2015
Capital Prep -Hartford 77-29 .726 2-5 6 State champs 2014; 59-8 from 2011-16
Berlin 84-33 .718 7-8 8 Three 11-win seasons
NFA 78-31 .716 4-6 6 Best season: 12-1 in 2012
Naugatuck 75-32 .701 0-4 4 Best season: 10-2 in 2010
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Xavier 77-34 .694 11-0 4 Won 4 state titles; two 13-0 seasons
Staples 74-34 .685 3-4 4 Best season: 12-1 in 2011
Wolcott High 75-35 .676 1-5 5 Best season: 9-2 in 2012
Wethersfield 72-35 .673 1-4 3 School record 11 wins in 2014 (11-1)
Cromwell 72-37 .661 3-4 4 Two 10-win seasons (2011, 2016)
Glastonbury 71-37 .657 2-6 6 Six straight playoff berths 2010-15
West Haven 72-38 .655 2-6 6 Best season: 10-1 in 2016
Hillhouse 72-39 .649 9-0 3 State titles in 2010, 2012, 2016
North Branford 70-38 .648 3-3 3 Best season: 12-1 in 2012
Platt High 69-39 .639 1-5 5 Ties school record, wins (11-1) in 2016
Rocky Hill 71-41 .634 4-5 5 School record 11 wins in 2013, 2016, 2017
Fairfield Prep 67-41 .620 3-3 3 Best season: 11-3 in 2013
Killingly 70-44 .614 8-4 5 Five seasons 10 wins or more; 13-0 in 2017
Woodland 68-43 .613 3-5 5 Best season: 12-3 in 2013
New London 66-42 .611 2-5 5 Best season: 10-3 in 2010
Brookfield 70-45 .609 8-3 4 2 state titles, 12-2 in 2014
Ellington 64-42 .604 0-3 3 Best season: 10-1 in 2011
Cheney Tech 63-52 .600 0-3 3 Best season: 9-2 in 2011
Ellis Tech 12-8 .600 0 Co-op host with Putnam, Tourtellotte
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Maloney 64-43 .598 3-3 3 Tied school record for wins (10), 2018, 2019
Notre Dame-W. Haven 65-44 .596 3-4 4 Best season: 9-3 in 2015
Prince Tech 62-42 .596 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2013
Holy Cross 63-43 .594 3-0 1 Won state title in 2012 (12-1)
Hall 61-42 .592 0-3 0 Best seasons 9-2 in 2011, 2013
Ledyard 65-45 .591 4-4 4 Best season: 12-1 in 2014
Griswold 59-41 .590 0-1 1 Three 7-win seasons
Weston 63-44 .589 4-1 2 2019: 12-1, won state title
Norwich Tech 29-21 .580 0 7-3 in 2019; Host: Thames River co-op
Seymour 62-45 .579 2-3 3 10-2 in 2015; 3 straight CIAC berths
Windham High 59-43 .578 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2014
Bunnell 60-44 .577 0-2 2 Best season: 9-2 in 2018
Gilbert 60-44 .577 1-2 2 2010: First playoff win in school history
New Fairfield 61-46 .570 2-3 3 Best season: 11-2 in 2015
Abbott Tech 58-44 .569 0-2 2 Team record 9 wins in 2019 (9-2)
NW Catholic 59-46 .562 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2014
Sheehan 60-48 .556 4-2 3 2019: Won state title, 11-2
Plainfield 56-47 .544 0-1 1 Best record: 9-2 in 2014
Avon 56-47 .544 0-1 1 School record 10 wins in 2012 (10-1)
Conard 56-47 .544 0-3 3 Best season: 9-2 in 2011
Putnam 45-38 .542 0-1 1 Host of Quinebaug Valley co-op
Farmington 55-48 .534 0-1 1 Two 9-win seasons (2011, 2013)
Cheshire 55-48 .534 0-1 1 Best seasons: 8-3 in 2014, 2019
Coginchaug 57-46 .553 0-1 1 Best season: 9-3 in 2013
Fitch 55-49 .529 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2017
Montville 55-51 .519 2-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2010
Torrington 53-50 .515 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2015
Hyde/Creed 43-42 .506 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2012
Joel Barlow 54-33 .505 3-2 2 Best season: 10-3 in 2013
Trumbull 52-52 .505 2-1 1 Best season: 11-3 in 2010
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Norwalk 50-51 .495 1-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2011
Stafford 53-55 .491 2-4 4 Best season: 11-1 in 2018
Wilton 50-42 .490 0-1 1 Most wins: 7 in 2016, 2019
Bristol Central 49-51 .490 0 Three 7-3 seasons
Granby 50-54 .481 0-2 2 School record 10 wins in 2015 (10-1)
Plainville 50-54 .481 1-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2019
Old Saybrook 49-53 .480 0 Host of OSW co-op; 8-2 in 2016, 2017
Waterford 50-55 .476 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2019
Waterbury Career 19-21 .475 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019
Coventry 49-55 .471 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2017
New Britain 49-55 .471 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2018
Manchester 47-54 .465 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2010
H-Killingworth 49-57 .462 2-2 2 Best season: 11-2 in 2018
Morgan 47-57 .452 0-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2013
SMSA 47-58 .448 1-2 2 Best season: 8-3 in 2019
Simsbury 45-59 .433 1-1 1 2019: First playoff win in school history
St. Paul 44-56 .440 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017
Stonington 44-58 .431 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2012
Derby 44-58 .431 0 Best season: 7-4 in 2014
Hartford Public 44-58 .431 0 Best season 8-2 in 2011
Oxford 44-58 .431 0 Best seasons: 8-2 in 2012, 2016
Pomperaug 45-59 .422 0 Best seasons: 8-2 in 2010, 2011
East Lyme 42-60 .412 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017
Stamford 41-59 .410 0 Best season: 7-2 in 2011
Bacon Academy 42-61 .408 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2015
Bethel 42-62 .404 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2013
Fairfield Warde 40-60 .400 0 Best season: 6-5 in 2014
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Guilford 40-61 .396 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2018
Trinity Catholic 41-63 .394 1-2 2 Best season: 9-2 in 2015
Harding 40-62 .392 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2015
Tolland 40-62 .392 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019
Watertown 40-63 .388 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2017
East Hartford 39-63 .382 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2017
O’Brien Tech 33-55 .375 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2017
Brien McMahon 37-62 .374 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2013
Newington 38-64 .373 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019
Branford 38-64 .373 0 Best seasons: 6-4 in 2018, 2019
RHAM 38-64 .373 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2018
Bristol Eastern 38-65 .369 0-1 1 Two 9-2 seasons
Wilbur Cross 37-64 .366 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017
Windsor Locks 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 8-3 in 2014
Amity 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2018
E.O. Smith 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017
East Catholic 37-66 .359 0-1 1 8-3 in 2014 and 2015
Enfield 36-65 .356 0 7-3 in 2010; Merged with Fermi in 2016
Jonathan Law 36-67 .350 0-1 1 Best season: 7-3 in 2018
Danbury 35-66 .347 0 Best season: 8-3 in 2014
Platt Tech 33-68 .327 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2012
South Windsor 34-70 .327 1-1 1 Best record: 10-2 in 2017
New Milford 33-69 .324 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2011, 2016
Fairfield Ludlowe 32-69 .317 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2018
Canton 29-64 .312 0-1 1 In 2014: 10-2, won Pequot Uncas
Lyman Hall 32-71 .311 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2010
Kennedy 31-70 .306 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2014, 2016
CREC 14-32 .304 0 6-4 in 2019, 1st winning season
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Rockville 30-75 .286 1-2 2 Best season: 11-1 in 2019
Vinal Tech 20-50 .286 0 Most wins: 5 in 2013 and 2014
Stratford 29-73 .284 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2015
Capital Prep (B) 11-28 .282 0 Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport
Westhill 26-75 .257 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2017
Lewis Mills 25-77 .245 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2015
Sacred Heart 25-77 .245 0-1 1 Best season: 6-4 in 2016
Nonnewaug 17-59 .244 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2015
Notre Dame-Fairfield 24-78 .235 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2016, 2019
Crosby 23-79 .225 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2017
Housatonic 9-32 .220 0 Hosted co-op 2010-13 with Wamogo
Wilby 22-80 .216 0 Most wins: 5 in 2013, 2013
Woodstock Academy 21-79 .210 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019
Bridgeport Central 21-79 .210 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2010
East Hampton 4-16 .200 0 Host of co-op for 2 years
Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny
Wilcox Tech 16-73 .180 0 Most wins: 4 in 2018
Hamden 20-82 .196 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2019
Amistad 3-15 .167 0 2019: Third year of program
Bulkeley 13-89 .127 0 Best season: 5-6 in 2013
St. Bernard 6-46 .115 0 Joined Norwich Tech co-op in 2015
Bassick 11-90 .109 0 Played in 3 leagues in decade
Fermi 4-58 .065 0 Final 6 seasons of program
Weaver 3-49 .058 0 Final wins came in 2013
Wolcott Tech 5-85 .056 0 Host of MCW United co-op since 2016
Immaculate 0-30 .000 0 Joined co-op in 2013

CIAC: Record in CIAC tournament games. League championship games included in overall decade record.

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

