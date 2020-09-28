Ansonia won record 124 games in decade; Records of all state teams in 2010s

In the decade of the 2010s, high school football teams in Connecticut got plenty of opportunities to play football.
Twice in the 2010s, teams had the opportunity to play up to 11 regular season games in 2013 and 2014.
In 2013, Ansonia, New Canaan and St. Joseph each played a state-record 15 games – 11 regular season games, a league championship game and three CIAC tournament games. It’s a mark that won’t be broken any time soon.
All three teams played five games in the final 20 days of the season. 2013 was the final year for the Naugatuck Valley League championship game. The Southwest Conference title game ended in 2014 and the final FCIAC championship game was in 2015.
Ansonia went a state-record 15-0 and won the Class S championship while New Canaan went 14-1 and brought home the Class L title. St. Joseph (13-2) won the Class M championship.
Before the 2010s, only four teams had won 100 or more games in a single decade. In this decade (2010s), five teams won more than 100 games with Ansonia setting a new state record with 124 wins.
The Chargers were 124-9 with a state-record winning percentage of .932. Ansonia benefited from playing in the CIAC state tournament for 10 straight years, going 21-6 and a 3-1 record in the NVL championship game. The Chargers won at least 11 games every year.
Darien had the second-best winning percentage in the 2010 decade with 109 wins. The Blue Wave won three state championships and went 13-0 twice.
New Canaan (107-21), Newtown (103-17) and St. Joseph (100-24) also won more than 100 games in the decade.
Prior to the 2010 decade, only Hyde-New Haven (101-13), Ansonia (102-16) and Staples (100-18) had more than 100 victories in the 2000s. In the 20th century, Ansonia was the only team with more than 100 wins in a decade by going 104-12 in the 1990s.
To compile the top 15 schools in the 2010 decade, we added up the regular season and post-season record for each school. Some have closed – notably Hyde School in New Haven while other programs have joined co-op programs.
When it comes to a co-op program, the host school gets credit for wins and losses when compiling historical team records, according to the Connecticut High School Football Record Book.
Most playoff appearances by a team
Most CIAC tournament victories
League championship records (2010-15)
Teams listed by winning percentage
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Ansonia
|124-9
|.932
|21-6
|10
|At least 11 wins each year
|Darien
|109-15
|.879
|15-5
|8
|3 state titles; 13-0 in 2015, 2016
|Southington
|98-15
|.867
|8-5
|7
|2 state titles; 12-0 in 2014
|Newtown
|103-17
|.858
|6-7
|8
|2019: Won state title, 13-0
|Windsor
|96-18
|.842
|9-6
|7
|2014: State champions, 12-0
|New Canaan
|107-21
|.836
|20-6
|10
|Won 4 state titles (2013-16)
|St. Joseph
|100-24
|.806
|19-3
|9
|Won six state titles; 13-0 in 2019
|Hand
|93-25
|.791
|15-3
|7
|Won 4 state titles; 13-0 three times (2011, 2012, 2018)
|Shelton
|86-25
|.775
|4-5
|5
|Best seasons: 12-1 in 2014, 2015
|Bloomfield
|88-26
|.772
|9-3
|5
|2 state titles; 13-0 in 2015
|Middletown
|82-28
|.745
|2-7
|7
|7 straight playoff bids, 2012-18
|Masuk
|85-31
|.733
|7-3
|4
|In 2010: Won state title, 14-0
|North Haven
|82-30
|.732
|3-7
|7
|Best season: 12-1 in 2015
|Capital Prep -Hartford
|77-29
|.726
|2-5
|6
|State champs 2014; 59-8 from 2011-16
|Berlin
|84-33
|.718
|7-8
|8
|Three 11-win seasons
|NFA
|78-31
|.716
|4-6
|6
|Best season: 12-1 in 2012
|Naugatuck
|75-32
|.701
|0-4
|4
|Best season: 10-2 in 2010
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Xavier
|77-34
|.694
|11-0
|4
|Won 4 state titles; two 13-0 seasons
|Staples
|74-34
|.685
|3-4
|4
|Best season: 12-1 in 2011
|Wolcott High
|75-35
|.676
|1-5
|5
|Best season: 9-2 in 2012
|Wethersfield
|72-35
|.673
|1-4
|3
|School record 11 wins in 2014 (11-1)
|Cromwell
|72-37
|.661
|3-4
|4
|Two 10-win seasons (2011, 2016)
|Glastonbury
|71-37
|.657
|2-6
|6
|Six straight playoff berths 2010-15
|West Haven
|72-38
|.655
|2-6
|6
|Best season: 10-1 in 2016
|Hillhouse
|72-39
|.649
|9-0
|3
|State titles in 2010, 2012, 2016
|North Branford
|70-38
|.648
|3-3
|3
|Best season: 12-1 in 2012
|Platt High
|69-39
|.639
|1-5
|5
|Ties school record, wins (11-1) in 2016
|Rocky Hill
|71-41
|.634
|4-5
|5
|School record 11 wins in 2013, 2016, 2017
|Fairfield Prep
|67-41
|.620
|3-3
|3
|Best season: 11-3 in 2013
|Killingly
|70-44
|.614
|8-4
|5
|Five seasons 10 wins or more; 13-0 in 2017
|Woodland
|68-43
|.613
|3-5
|5
|Best season: 12-3 in 2013
|New London
|66-42
|.611
|2-5
|5
|Best season: 10-3 in 2010
|Brookfield
|70-45
|.609
|8-3
|4
|2 state titles, 12-2 in 2014
|Ellington
|64-42
|.604
|0-3
|3
|Best season: 10-1 in 2011
|Cheney Tech
|63-52
|.600
|0-3
|3
|Best season: 9-2 in 2011
|Ellis Tech
|12-8
|.600
|0
|Co-op host with Putnam, Tourtellotte
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Maloney
|64-43
|.598
|3-3
|3
|Tied school record for wins (10), 2018, 2019
|Notre Dame-W. Haven
|65-44
|.596
|3-4
|4
|Best season: 9-3 in 2015
|Prince Tech
|62-42
|.596
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 9-3 in 2013
|Holy Cross
|63-43
|.594
|3-0
|1
|Won state title in 2012 (12-1)
|Hall
|61-42
|.592
|0-3
|0
|Best seasons 9-2 in 2011, 2013
|Ledyard
|65-45
|.591
|4-4
|4
|Best season: 12-1 in 2014
|Griswold
|59-41
|.590
|0-1
|1
|Three 7-win seasons
|Weston
|63-44
|.589
|4-1
|2
|2019: 12-1, won state title
|Norwich Tech
|29-21
|.580
|0
|7-3 in 2019; Host: Thames River co-op
|Seymour
|62-45
|.579
|2-3
|3
|10-2 in 2015; 3 straight CIAC berths
|Windham High
|59-43
|.578
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 9-2 in 2014
|Bunnell
|60-44
|.577
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 9-2 in 2018
|Gilbert
|60-44
|.577
|1-2
|2
|2010: First playoff win in school history
|New Fairfield
|61-46
|.570
|2-3
|3
|Best season: 11-2 in 2015
|Abbott Tech
|58-44
|.569
|0-2
|2
|Team record 9 wins in 2019 (9-2)
|NW Catholic
|59-46
|.562
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 10-2 in 2014
|Sheehan
|60-48
|.556
|4-2
|3
|2019: Won state title, 11-2
|Plainfield
|56-47
|.544
|0-1
|1
|Best record: 9-2 in 2014
|Avon
|56-47
|.544
|0-1
|1
|School record 10 wins in 2012 (10-1)
|Conard
|56-47
|.544
|0-3
|3
|Best season: 9-2 in 2011
|Putnam
|45-38
|.542
|0-1
|1
|Host of Quinebaug Valley co-op
|Farmington
|55-48
|.534
|0-1
|1
|Two 9-win seasons (2011, 2013)
|Cheshire
|55-48
|.534
|0-1
|1
|Best seasons: 8-3 in 2014, 2019
|Coginchaug
|57-46
|.553
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 9-3 in 2013
|Fitch
|55-49
|.529
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 10-1 in 2017
|Montville
|55-51
|.519
|2-2
|2
|Best season: 10-2 in 2010
|Torrington
|53-50
|.515
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 9-2 in 2015
|Hyde/Creed
|43-42
|.506
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 10-2 in 2012
|Joel Barlow
|54-33
|.505
|3-2
|2
|Best season: 10-3 in 2013
|Trumbull
|52-52
|.505
|2-1
|1
|Best season: 11-3 in 2010
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Norwalk
|50-51
|.495
|1-1
|1
|Best season: 9-2 in 2011
|Stafford
|53-55
|.491
|2-4
|4
|Best season: 11-1 in 2018
|Wilton
|50-42
|.490
|0-1
|1
|Most wins: 7 in 2016, 2019
|Bristol Central
|49-51
|.490
|0
|Three 7-3 seasons
|Granby
|50-54
|.481
|0-2
|2
|School record 10 wins in 2015 (10-1)
|Plainville
|50-54
|.481
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 9-3 in 2019
|Old Saybrook
|49-53
|.480
|0
|Host of OSW co-op; 8-2 in 2016, 2017
|Waterford
|50-55
|.476
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 10-2 in 2019
|Waterbury Career
|19-21
|.475
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2019
|Coventry
|49-55
|.471
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 10-1 in 2017
|New Britain
|49-55
|.471
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 9-3 in 2018
|Manchester
|47-54
|.465
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2010
|H-Killingworth
|49-57
|.462
|2-2
|2
|Best season: 11-2 in 2018
|Morgan
|47-57
|.452
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 10-2 in 2013
|SMSA
|47-58
|.448
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 8-3 in 2019
|Simsbury
|45-59
|.433
|1-1
|1
|2019: First playoff win in school history
|St. Paul
|44-56
|.440
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2017
|Stonington
|44-58
|.431
|0
|Best season: 8-2 in 2012
|Derby
|44-58
|.431
|0
|Best season: 7-4 in 2014
|Hartford Public
|44-58
|.431
|0
|Best season 8-2 in 2011
|Oxford
|44-58
|.431
|0
|Best seasons: 8-2 in 2012, 2016
|Pomperaug
|45-59
|.422
|0
|Best seasons: 8-2 in 2010, 2011
|East Lyme
|42-60
|.412
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2017
|Stamford
|41-59
|.410
|0
|Best season: 7-2 in 2011
|Bacon Academy
|42-61
|.408
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 8-3 in 2015
|Bethel
|42-62
|.404
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 9-3 in 2013
|Fairfield Warde
|40-60
|.400
|0
|Best season: 6-5 in 2014
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Guilford
|40-61
|.396
|0
|Best season: 6-4 in 2018
|Trinity Catholic
|41-63
|.394
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 9-2 in 2015
|Harding
|40-62
|.392
|0-2
|2
|Best season: 10-1 in 2015
|Tolland
|40-62
|.392
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2019
|Watertown
|40-63
|.388
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 8-3 in 2017
|East Hartford
|39-63
|.382
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 9-2 in 2017
|O’Brien Tech
|33-55
|.375
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 8-3 in 2017
|Brien McMahon
|37-62
|.374
|0
|Best season: 8-2 in 2013
|Newington
|38-64
|.373
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2019
|Branford
|38-64
|.373
|0
|Best seasons: 6-4 in 2018, 2019
|RHAM
|38-64
|.373
|0
|Best season: 8-2 in 2018
|Bristol Eastern
|38-65
|.369
|0-1
|1
|Two 9-2 seasons
|Wilbur Cross
|37-64
|.366
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2017
|Windsor Locks
|37-65
|.363
|0
|Best season: 8-3 in 2014
|Amity
|37-65
|.363
|0
|Best season: 5-5 in 2018
|E.O. Smith
|37-65
|.363
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2017
|East Catholic
|37-66
|.359
|0-1
|1
|8-3 in 2014 and 2015
|Enfield
|36-65
|.356
|0
|7-3 in 2010; Merged with Fermi in 2016
|Jonathan Law
|36-67
|.350
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 7-3 in 2018
|Danbury
|35-66
|.347
|0
|Best season: 8-3 in 2014
|Platt Tech
|33-68
|.327
|0
|Best season: 6-4 in 2012
|South Windsor
|34-70
|.327
|1-1
|1
|Best record: 10-2 in 2017
|New Milford
|33-69
|.324
|0
|Best seasons: 5-5 in 2011, 2016
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|32-69
|.317
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2018
|Canton
|29-64
|.312
|0-1
|1
|In 2014: 10-2, won Pequot Uncas
|Lyman Hall
|32-71
|.311
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 8-3 in 2010
|Kennedy
|31-70
|.306
|0
|Best seasons: 5-5 in 2014, 2016
|CREC
|14-32
|.304
|0
|6-4 in 2019, 1st winning season
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Rockville
|30-75
|.286
|1-2
|2
|Best season: 11-1 in 2019
|Vinal Tech
|20-50
|.286
|0
|Most wins: 5 in 2013 and 2014
|Stratford
|29-73
|.284
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2015
|Capital Prep (B)
|11-28
|.282
|0
|Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport
|Westhill
|26-75
|.257
|0
|Best season: 6-4 in 2017
|Lewis Mills
|25-77
|.245
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2015
|Sacred Heart
|25-77
|.245
|0-1
|1
|Best season: 6-4 in 2016
|Nonnewaug
|17-59
|.244
|0
|Best season: 5-5 in 2015
|Notre Dame-Fairfield
|24-78
|.235
|0
|Best seasons: 5-5 in 2016, 2019
|Crosby
|23-79
|.225
|0
|Best season: 5-5 in 2017
|Housatonic
|9-32
|.220
|0
|Hosted co-op 2010-13 with Wamogo
|Wilby
|22-80
|.216
|0
|Most wins: 5 in 2013, 2013
|Woodstock Academy
|21-79
|.210
|0
|Best season: 7-3 in 2019
|Bridgeport Central
|21-79
|.210
|0
|Best season: 6-4 in 2010
|East Hampton
|4-16
|.200
|0
|Host of co-op for 2 years
|Team
|W-L-T
|.Pct
|CIAC
|App.
|Skinny
|Wilcox Tech
|16-73
|.180
|0
|Most wins: 4 in 2018
|Hamden
|20-82
|.196
|0
|Best season: 6-4 in 2019
|Amistad
|3-15
|.167
|0
|2019: Third year of program
|Bulkeley
|13-89
|.127
|0
|Best season: 5-6 in 2013
|St. Bernard
|6-46
|.115
|0
|Joined Norwich Tech co-op in 2015
|Bassick
|11-90
|.109
|0
|Played in 3 leagues in decade
|Fermi
|4-58
|.065
|0
|Final 6 seasons of program
|Weaver
|3-49
|.058
|0
|Final wins came in 2013
|Wolcott Tech
|5-85
|.056
|0
|Host of MCW United co-op since 2016
|Immaculate
|0-30
|.000
|0
|Joined co-op in 2013
CIAC: Record in CIAC tournament games. League championship games included in overall decade record.