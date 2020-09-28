Ansonia won record 124 games in decade; Records of all state teams in 2010s

In the decade of the 2010s, high school football teams in Connecticut got plenty of opportunities to play football.

Twice in the 2010s, teams had the opportunity to play up to 11 regular season games in 2013 and 2014.

In 2013, Ansonia, New Canaan and St. Joseph each played a state-record 15 games – 11 regular season games, a league championship game and three CIAC tournament games. It’s a mark that won’t be broken any time soon.

All three teams played five games in the final 20 days of the season. 2013 was the final year for the Naugatuck Valley League championship game. The Southwest Conference title game ended in 2014 and the final FCIAC championship game was in 2015.

Ansonia went a state-record 15-0 and won the Class S championship while New Canaan went 14-1 and brought home the Class L title. St. Joseph (13-2) won the Class M championship.

Before the 2010s, only four teams had won 100 or more games in a single decade. In this decade (2010s), five teams won more than 100 games with Ansonia setting a new state record with 124 wins.

The Chargers were 124-9 with a state-record winning percentage of .932. Ansonia benefited from playing in the CIAC state tournament for 10 straight years, going 21-6 and a 3-1 record in the NVL championship game. The Chargers won at least 11 games every year.

Darien had the second-best winning percentage in the 2010 decade with 109 wins. The Blue Wave won three state championships and went 13-0 twice.

New Canaan (107-21), Newtown (103-17) and St. Joseph (100-24) also won more than 100 games in the decade.

Prior to the 2010 decade, only Hyde-New Haven (101-13), Ansonia (102-16) and Staples (100-18) had more than 100 victories in the 2000s. In the 20th century, Ansonia was the only team with more than 100 wins in a decade by going 104-12 in the 1990s.

To compile the top 15 schools in the 2010 decade, we added up the regular season and post-season record for each school. Some have closed – notably Hyde School in New Haven while other programs have joined co-op programs.

When it comes to a co-op program, the host school gets credit for wins and losses when compiling historical team records, according to the Connecticut High School Football Record Book.

Most playoff appearances by a team

Most CIAC tournament victories

League championship records (2010-15)

Teams listed by winning percentage

Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Ansonia 124-9 .932 21-6 10 At least 11 wins each year Darien 109-15 .879 15-5 8 3 state titles; 13-0 in 2015, 2016 Southington 98-15 .867 8-5 7 2 state titles; 12-0 in 2014 Newtown 103-17 .858 6-7 8 2019: Won state title, 13-0 Windsor 96-18 .842 9-6 7 2014: State champions, 12-0 New Canaan 107-21 .836 20-6 10 Won 4 state titles (2013-16) St. Joseph 100-24 .806 19-3 9 Won six state titles; 13-0 in 2019 Hand 93-25 .791 15-3 7 Won 4 state titles; 13-0 three times (2011, 2012, 2018) Shelton 86-25 .775 4-5 5 Best seasons: 12-1 in 2014, 2015 Bloomfield 88-26 .772 9-3 5 2 state titles; 13-0 in 2015 Middletown 82-28 .745 2-7 7 7 straight playoff bids, 2012-18 Masuk 85-31 .733 7-3 4 In 2010: Won state title, 14-0 North Haven 82-30 .732 3-7 7 Best season: 12-1 in 2015 Capital Prep -Hartford 77-29 .726 2-5 6 State champs 2014; 59-8 from 2011-16 Berlin 84-33 .718 7-8 8 Three 11-win seasons NFA 78-31 .716 4-6 6 Best season: 12-1 in 2012 Naugatuck 75-32 .701 0-4 4 Best season: 10-2 in 2010 Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Xavier 77-34 .694 11-0 4 Won 4 state titles; two 13-0 seasons Staples 74-34 .685 3-4 4 Best season: 12-1 in 2011 Wolcott High 75-35 .676 1-5 5 Best season: 9-2 in 2012 Wethersfield 72-35 .673 1-4 3 School record 11 wins in 2014 (11-1) Cromwell 72-37 .661 3-4 4 Two 10-win seasons (2011, 2016) Glastonbury 71-37 .657 2-6 6 Six straight playoff berths 2010-15 West Haven 72-38 .655 2-6 6 Best season: 10-1 in 2016 Hillhouse 72-39 .649 9-0 3 State titles in 2010, 2012, 2016 North Branford 70-38 .648 3-3 3 Best season: 12-1 in 2012 Platt High 69-39 .639 1-5 5 Ties school record, wins (11-1) in 2016 Rocky Hill 71-41 .634 4-5 5 School record 11 wins in 2013, 2016, 2017 Fairfield Prep 67-41 .620 3-3 3 Best season: 11-3 in 2013 Killingly 70-44 .614 8-4 5 Five seasons 10 wins or more; 13-0 in 2017 Woodland 68-43 .613 3-5 5 Best season: 12-3 in 2013 New London 66-42 .611 2-5 5 Best season: 10-3 in 2010 Brookfield 70-45 .609 8-3 4 2 state titles, 12-2 in 2014 Ellington 64-42 .604 0-3 3 Best season: 10-1 in 2011 Cheney Tech 63-52 .600 0-3 3 Best season: 9-2 in 2011 Ellis Tech 12-8 .600 0 Co-op host with Putnam, Tourtellotte Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Maloney 64-43 .598 3-3 3 Tied school record for wins (10), 2018, 2019 Notre Dame-W. Haven 65-44 .596 3-4 4 Best season: 9-3 in 2015 Prince Tech 62-42 .596 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2013 Holy Cross 63-43 .594 3-0 1 Won state title in 2012 (12-1) Hall 61-42 .592 0-3 0 Best seasons 9-2 in 2011, 2013 Ledyard 65-45 .591 4-4 4 Best season: 12-1 in 2014 Griswold 59-41 .590 0-1 1 Three 7-win seasons Weston 63-44 .589 4-1 2 2019: 12-1, won state title Norwich Tech 29-21 .580 0 7-3 in 2019; Host: Thames River co-op Seymour 62-45 .579 2-3 3 10-2 in 2015; 3 straight CIAC berths Windham High 59-43 .578 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2014 Bunnell 60-44 .577 0-2 2 Best season: 9-2 in 2018 Gilbert 60-44 .577 1-2 2 2010: First playoff win in school history New Fairfield 61-46 .570 2-3 3 Best season: 11-2 in 2015 Abbott Tech 58-44 .569 0-2 2 Team record 9 wins in 2019 (9-2) NW Catholic 59-46 .562 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2014 Sheehan 60-48 .556 4-2 3 2019: Won state title, 11-2 Plainfield 56-47 .544 0-1 1 Best record: 9-2 in 2014 Avon 56-47 .544 0-1 1 School record 10 wins in 2012 (10-1) Conard 56-47 .544 0-3 3 Best season: 9-2 in 2011 Putnam 45-38 .542 0-1 1 Host of Quinebaug Valley co-op Farmington 55-48 .534 0-1 1 Two 9-win seasons (2011, 2013) Cheshire 55-48 .534 0-1 1 Best seasons: 8-3 in 2014, 2019 Coginchaug 57-46 .553 0-1 1 Best season: 9-3 in 2013 Fitch 55-49 .529 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2017 Montville 55-51 .519 2-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2010 Torrington 53-50 .515 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2015 Hyde/Creed 43-42 .506 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2012 Joel Barlow 54-33 .505 3-2 2 Best season: 10-3 in 2013 Trumbull 52-52 .505 2-1 1 Best season: 11-3 in 2010 Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Norwalk 50-51 .495 1-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2011 Stafford 53-55 .491 2-4 4 Best season: 11-1 in 2018 Wilton 50-42 .490 0-1 1 Most wins: 7 in 2016, 2019 Bristol Central 49-51 .490 0 Three 7-3 seasons Granby 50-54 .481 0-2 2 School record 10 wins in 2015 (10-1) Plainville 50-54 .481 1-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2019 Old Saybrook 49-53 .480 0 Host of OSW co-op; 8-2 in 2016, 2017 Waterford 50-55 .476 1-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2019 Waterbury Career 19-21 .475 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019 Coventry 49-55 .471 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2017 New Britain 49-55 .471 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2018 Manchester 47-54 .465 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2010 H-Killingworth 49-57 .462 2-2 2 Best season: 11-2 in 2018 Morgan 47-57 .452 0-2 2 Best season: 10-2 in 2013 SMSA 47-58 .448 1-2 2 Best season: 8-3 in 2019 Simsbury 45-59 .433 1-1 1 2019: First playoff win in school history St. Paul 44-56 .440 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017 Stonington 44-58 .431 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2012 Derby 44-58 .431 0 Best season: 7-4 in 2014 Hartford Public 44-58 .431 0 Best season 8-2 in 2011 Oxford 44-58 .431 0 Best seasons: 8-2 in 2012, 2016 Pomperaug 45-59 .422 0 Best seasons: 8-2 in 2010, 2011 East Lyme 42-60 .412 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017 Stamford 41-59 .410 0 Best season: 7-2 in 2011 Bacon Academy 42-61 .408 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2015 Bethel 42-62 .404 0-2 2 Best season: 9-3 in 2013 Fairfield Warde 40-60 .400 0 Best season: 6-5 in 2014 Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Guilford 40-61 .396 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2018 Trinity Catholic 41-63 .394 1-2 2 Best season: 9-2 in 2015 Harding 40-62 .392 0-2 2 Best season: 10-1 in 2015 Tolland 40-62 .392 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019 Watertown 40-63 .388 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2017 East Hartford 39-63 .382 0-1 1 Best season: 9-2 in 2017 O’Brien Tech 33-55 .375 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2017 Brien McMahon 37-62 .374 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2013 Newington 38-64 .373 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019 Branford 38-64 .373 0 Best seasons: 6-4 in 2018, 2019 RHAM 38-64 .373 0 Best season: 8-2 in 2018 Bristol Eastern 38-65 .369 0-1 1 Two 9-2 seasons Wilbur Cross 37-64 .366 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017 Windsor Locks 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 8-3 in 2014 Amity 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2018 E.O. Smith 37-65 .363 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2017 East Catholic 37-66 .359 0-1 1 8-3 in 2014 and 2015 Enfield 36-65 .356 0 7-3 in 2010; Merged with Fermi in 2016 Jonathan Law 36-67 .350 0-1 1 Best season: 7-3 in 2018 Danbury 35-66 .347 0 Best season: 8-3 in 2014 Platt Tech 33-68 .327 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2012 South Windsor 34-70 .327 1-1 1 Best record: 10-2 in 2017 New Milford 33-69 .324 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2011, 2016 Fairfield Ludlowe 32-69 .317 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2018 Canton 29-64 .312 0-1 1 In 2014: 10-2, won Pequot Uncas Lyman Hall 32-71 .311 0-1 1 Best season: 8-3 in 2010 Kennedy 31-70 .306 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2014, 2016 CREC 14-32 .304 0 6-4 in 2019, 1st winning season Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Rockville 30-75 .286 1-2 2 Best season: 11-1 in 2019 Vinal Tech 20-50 .286 0 Most wins: 5 in 2013 and 2014 Stratford 29-73 .284 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2015 Capital Prep (B) 11-28 .282 0 Capital Prep Harbor in Bridgeport Westhill 26-75 .257 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2017 Lewis Mills 25-77 .245 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2015 Sacred Heart 25-77 .245 0-1 1 Best season: 6-4 in 2016 Nonnewaug 17-59 .244 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2015 Notre Dame-Fairfield 24-78 .235 0 Best seasons: 5-5 in 2016, 2019 Crosby 23-79 .225 0 Best season: 5-5 in 2017 Housatonic 9-32 .220 0 Hosted co-op 2010-13 with Wamogo Wilby 22-80 .216 0 Most wins: 5 in 2013, 2013 Woodstock Academy 21-79 .210 0 Best season: 7-3 in 2019 Bridgeport Central 21-79 .210 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2010 East Hampton 4-16 .200 0 Host of co-op for 2 years Team W-L-T .Pct CIAC App. Skinny Wilcox Tech 16-73 .180 0 Most wins: 4 in 2018 Hamden 20-82 .196 0 Best season: 6-4 in 2019 Amistad 3-15 .167 0 2019: Third year of program Bulkeley 13-89 .127 0 Best season: 5-6 in 2013 St. Bernard 6-46 .115 0 Joined Norwich Tech co-op in 2015 Bassick 11-90 .109 0 Played in 3 leagues in decade Fermi 4-58 .065 0 Final 6 seasons of program Weaver 3-49 .058 0 Final wins came in 2013 Wolcott Tech 5-85 .056 0 Host of MCW United co-op since 2016 Immaculate 0-30 .000 0 Joined co-op in 2013

CIAC: Record in CIAC tournament games. League championship games included in overall decade record.