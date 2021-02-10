Last-second basket lifts Avon girls to win over Rams; Falcon boys fall two points short

AVON, Feb. 10, 2021 – Freshman Adi Standish grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up and into the basket with seven seconds left in regulation to help the Avon High girls basketball team beat Bristol Central, 51-49 on Wednesday in the season opening game for both schools.

Standish scored 16 points in her varsity debut for the Falcons, helping first-year head coach Drew Faucher earn his first varsity victory.

Sophomore Sophie Mango, one of the few girls on the Avon team returning with some varsity experience, scored a game-high 17 points. Fifteen of the 19 girls in the Avon program this year are either freshmen or sophomores.

Janessa Bartell had a team-high 15 points for the Rams, including two baskets in the final 2:17 that tied the game at 49-49 all.

Avon (1-0) returns to action on Friday when they travel to Farmington to face the Indians at 6:45 p.m. The game can be streamed live on the NFHS network. Find the game by looking up Farmington.

Avon 51, Bristol Central 49

At Avon

Avon (51) Jocee Powers 5-1-11, Sophie Mango 8-0-17, Lindsey Arigoni 1-0-3, Jordyn Plaz 0-0-0, Macy Gill 0-0-0, Ashley Blackmore 1-0-2, Erin Geary 0-0-0, Katelyn Wankier 1-0-2, Adi Standish 8-0-16, Mya Hall 0-0-0, Gianna Godbout 0-0-0. Totals 24-1-51

Bristol Central (49) Damani Hough 0-0-0, Brooke Watson 3-1-8, Arivana River 0-0-0, Janessa Bartell 6-2-15, Gwen Torreso 1-4-6, Victoria Moguin 0-0-0, Ella Watson 2-1-6, Sophia Torreso 5-1-14. Totals 15-9-49

Avon (1-0) 10 12 14 15 – 51

Bristol Central (0-1) 7 18 10 14 — 49

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Arigoni (A), B. Watson (BC), Bartell (BC), E. Watson (BC), Torreso (BC) 3

VIDEO: Avon girls vs. Bristol Central

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bristol Central 78, Avon 76

BRISTOL, Feb. 10, 2021 – The Avon High boys basketball drained 12 three-point shots and saw senior sharpshooter Jack Hall score 15 of his team-high 29 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough in a 78-76 loss to Bristol Central on Wednesday night in the season opening game for both teams.

Central’s highly-recruited junior center Donovan Clingan had a game-high 35 points along with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots while teammate Damian Glasper had 21 points for the Rams.

Will Soucier had 14 points for Avon (0-1) while Issac Aquilar added 12 points.

The Falcons (0-1) play their first home game of the season on Friday night when they host Farmington at 6:45 p.m. in the first game of the season with the Taft Cup on the line. Fans can watch the game live on Avon’s YouTube page.

Bristol Central 78, Avon 76

At Bristol Central

Avon (76) Ben Angus 3-0-6, Isaac Aquilar 4-1-12, Jack Hall 9-7-29, Will Soucier 5-0-14, Tyler Brokenshire 1-4-6, Aarsh Moza 3-0-7, Emmett Borenstein 1-0-2. Totals 26-12-76

Bristol Central (78) Victor Rosa 1-0-2, Damian Glasper 8-2-21, Roberto Negorn-Cruz 1-0-2, Piotr Nizielski 1-0-3, Sean Wininger 4-1-12, Carson Rvoira 1-1-3, Donovan Clingan 16-3-35. Totals 32-7-78

Avon (0-1) 15 17 14 30 – 76

Bristol Central (1-0) 22 29 15 12 – 78

Three-point goals: Hall (A) 4, Soucier (A) 4, Aguilar (A) 3, Moza (A), Glasper (BC) 3, Wininger (BC) 3, Nizielski (BC).