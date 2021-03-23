Canton rallies in fourth quarter to top Coventry and earn spot in NCCC semifinals

COVENTRY, March 22, 2021 – Trailing by three points after three quarters, the Canton High girls basketball team threw the hammer down defensively to rally beat Coventry, 51-46, on Monday night to advance to the NCCC Tournament semifinals.

The Warriors (9-4) will face Suffield (12-1), which won 11 of 12 games in the NCCC West this winter, in the league semifinals on Wednesday night. The league championship game is set for Friday.

“Our fourth quarter defense led to our comeback win,” Canton coach Brian Medeiros said. “We forced multiple turnovers with our full court press. Ashleyn Cebollero had her in hand in several defensive stops and takeaways. Sam Yanke and Jenna Cuniowski took the primary responsibilities on guarding (Coventry’s) Charlotte Jordan in the fourth quarter and they really forced her into some tough spots.”

Canton’s Paige Brown scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter while Sophia Mates added six of her 13 points in the final eight minutes. And the Warriors did enough on the free throw line to secure the victory.

“We challenged them at the half and the girls responded,” Medeiros said. “We made plays when we needed them and that hasn’t always been the case this year. The girls played with great energy. The bench brought great enthusiasm throughout the game.”

Canton’s offense responded well to open the second half with Brown scoring nine and Jenna Cuniowski adding six but Coventry still held a three-point lead after three quarters of action, 37-34.

Charlotte Jordan was the only Coventry player in double figures with a game-high 22 points, including five 3-point shots for the visiting Patriots (9-4).

“Our defense did a solid job,” Medeiros said. “Avery Brown, Paige Brown, Sophia Stamos, and Sam Yanke did a very solid job of not allowing dribble penetration from the (Coventry) guards. Camille Kashnig, Allison Bronson, Jenna Cuniowski and Sophia Mates did a great job limiting Coventry on the offensive boards.”

In this pandemic-shortened season, the Warriors played Suffield twice this season in the NCCC West. They dropped a 57-37 decision on February 12 and a 64-43 decision on March 5. But since that March 5 defeat, the Warriors have won five of their last six games.

Canton 51, Coventry 46

At Coventry

Canton (51) Paige Brown 5 6-16 18, Jenna Cuniowski 6 3-6 15, Sophia Mates 4 5-6 13, Sam Yanke 1 0-1 2, Avery Brown 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 0 1-2 1, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ashleyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Gaba DelSanto 0-0-0, Avery Miller 0-0-0 Totals: 17 15-31 51

Coventry (46) Charlotte Jordan 7 3-5 22, Natalie Neal 2 3-8 7, Sam Coughlin 2-0-6, Jess Hanrath 2 1-2 5, Ella Riely 2-0-4, Josyln Hoang 0 2-2 2, Totals: 15 9-17 46

Canton (9-4) 6 11 17 17 – 51

Coventry (9-4) 6 13 18 9 – 46

Three-point goals: P. Brown (Ca) 2, Jordan (Cov) 5, Coughlin (Cov) 2

2021 NCCC Tournament

Monday, March 22

Quarterfinals

Game 1: Granby 41, Bolton 25

Game 2: Windsor Locks 37, Ellington 33

Game 3: Canton 51, Coventry 46

Game 4: Suffield 49, Somers 38

Wednesday, March 24

Game 7: Canton at Suffield

Game 8: Granby at Windsor Locks

Consolation games

Game 5: Ellington at Somers

Game 6: Coventry vs Bolton

Friday, March 26

Game 9: Championship – Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8

Pool B

Monday, March 22

Game 1: Stafford 50, HMTCA 17

Tuesday, March 23

Game 2: Stafford at East Granby

NOTE: Rockville, East Windsor are not participating due to COVID