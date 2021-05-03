Canton’s Ryan Weller sets new single game record with 11 goals in win

CANTON, May 3, 2021 – Canton’s Ryan Weller set a new team record for most goals in a single game with 11 goals in Canton’s 27-0 shutout over the Rockville/Coventry/Stafford co-op program Monday at the turf field at the high school.

The Warriors (6-0, 3-0 CCC South) also set a new team record for most goals in a single contest with 27, snapping the record of 23 set in April in a win over Enfield.

“We are currently playing at a different level than our competition,” Canton coach Chris Weller said. “I have to commend the Rockville team for their sportsmanship. They’re team stayed engaged without showing frustration.”

While Ryan Weller led the way with 11 goals and two assists, his brother Griffin had a goal and nine assists in the victory. Ryker Bahre had four goals in the game while Mark Freedenberg had three goals and three assists. Jake Bonnell had two goals for Canton.

Ryan Weller broke the previous single game record of 10 goals set in 2018 by Mike Moraski in a 16-5 win over Wolcott High.

“Our offense was a machine,” coach Chris Weller said. “The Canton defense was tenacious. Braden Humphrey had 14 ground balls. Chris Gottlieb, Noah St. Denis and Xander DeLoureiro led the defense in front of goalie Niko Giotsis to preserve the shutout.”

It was the second shutout of the season for Canton. Will Wahlburger and Liam Glassey dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 80 percent of the draws.

Nick Jaeggi, Wahlburger, Aiden Bonnell , Braden Antarsh, Tristan Sidrane and Liam Glassey each scored goals for the Warriors. Braden Humphrey, Wahlburger, Bonnell and Glassey each had assists.

Canton, which is off the best start in team history, returns to action on Tuesday night when they host Windsor in a 7 p.m. game on the turf field.