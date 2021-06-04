Granby erases four-goal deficit and eliminates No. 3 Canton in OT

CANTON, June 2, 2021 – This one stings.

The Granby Memorial boys lacrosse team erased a four-goal deficit and Simon Matthews scored in overtime to lead the No. 14 Bears to a stunning 11-10 win over No. 3 Canton in overtime in the second round of the Class S tournament on Wednesday at the turf field.

Matthews had eight points in the victory with a game-high six goals and two assists. Ryan Stone had three goals and an assist. Bear goalie Jack Marlor made 16 saves to keep Granby (10-8) in the game.

Canton (14-3) had a four-goal lead at halftime but the Bears were able to chip away at it throughout the second half.

“I truly believe the key to overcoming the four goal deficit and moving on to win the game was maintaining our composure, hustling on every play, and sticking to our game plan,” Granby coach Ethan Lang said. “We know who we are as a team and what our strengths and weaknesses are, and how we can best execute on the field.

“I felt that Wednesday night we were able to use our talents to our advantage and limit giving Canton opportunities by playing disciplined,” he said.

The Warriors were led by Ryker Bahre with a season-high four goals. Mark Freedenberg had two goals while Ryan Weller and Aiden Bonnell each had goals. Goalie Niko Giostas made four saves in net.

Granby followed up the win over Canton with an 11-9 win on the road over Sheehan of Wallingford on Friday to earn a spot next Wednesday’s Class S semifinals. Matthews and Stone had five goals each in the win, the third straight tournament victory for the Bears.

Granby 11, Canton 10, OT

At Canton

Granby (10-8) 3 1 2 4 1 — 11

Canton (14-3) 4 4 1 1 0 — 10

Goals: Canton – Ryker Bahre 4, Mark Freedenberg 2, Ryan Weller, Aiden Bunnell, Ryan Cavanaugh; Granby – Simon Matthews 6, Ryan Stone 1, Jack DeGray, James Phillips; Assists: Canton – R. Weller 2, G. Weller 2; Granby – Matthews 2, Stone, DeGray; Saves: Jack Marlor (G) 14, Niko Giostas (Ca) 4