Three Canton girls earn top 10 finishes at State Open; Avon 4×800 team finishes 7th

NEW BRITAIN, June 10, 2021 – Canton High senior Julia Caputo finished off her scholastic career with another record-setting performance at Thursday’s State Open championships at Willow Brook Park.

Caputo finished eighth in the 3,200 meters but broke her own school record in the event for the second straight week with a time of 11:00.11. She took nine seconds off the time she posted when she finished second in the Class S championships last week.

Caputo was one of three Canton girls to finish in the top 10 of their respective events at the State Open. Julia Lau finished ninth in the discus (104-1) while junior Sadie Barker broke the school record in the shot for the third consecutive week when she finished tenth with a record throw of 33-0 feet and a half inch.

Canton’s Maya Sutton Hall was 14th in the 300 hurdles (48.91) while Jenna Cuniowski was 23rd in the triple jump with a leap of 30-8½. Canton’s 4×400 relay (Teia Tuccillo, Cuniowski, Kylie Wishneski and Sutton Hall) finished 24th with a time of 4:20.80.

Avon’s Mareen Ek finished 16th in the 1,600 meters with a season-best time of 5:19.04.

Lewis Mills had a pair of relay teams finish sixth. The 4×100 relay team (Ava Bonini, Lauren Seale, Gabriella Zeller, Madeline Crogier) finished sixth along with Mills’ 4×400 relay team (Seale, Croiger, Alyssa Pas and Zeller).

Simsbury’s Olivia Birney won the 800 meters in 2:11.82 and the 1,600 meters in 4:50.96.

On the boys side, Paul Netland and Carver Morgan each had the top individual finishes for Avon by finishing tenth in their respective events.

Netland was tenth in the 110 hurdles with a season-best time of 15.84 seconds while Morgan had a season-best time of 9:44.55 in the 3,200 meters. Avon’s Jack Martin raced in the 800 meters and finished 21st in 2:05.69.

Avon’s 4×800 relay team finished seventh. Nick Alphonso, Jevonte Eaves, Lucas Hester and Morgan finished with a time of 8:14.24.

Canton was led by Nicholas Benedetti, who was 15th with a throw of 43-0½ in the shot. Nathan Cournean was 17th in the 110 hurdles (16.28) and 20th in the 300 hurdles (44.75). Thomas Purcell was 18th in the 1,600 meters (4:47.69).

Simsbury’s Tim Watson was second in the high jump with a leap of 6-foot-4.

Lewis Mills’ Michael Johnson had the second-best time in qualifying for the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.71 seconds. But in the finals, he tripped over a hurdle in the later stages of the race and hit the ground hard. He didn’t finish the race.

* * *

Hillhouse’s Gary Moore set a new State Open record in the discus on Thursday with a throw of 188-7 feet, breaking the old meet record set in 1969. It still falls short of the state record of 189-2 set by Melmoth Taylor in 1969.

Canton’s Matt Graziano had a throw of 189-1 at the New England championships in June 2013, that is now the third best throw in the discus in state history.

The Canton school record is longer than that. Graziano threw the discus 191 feet, 7 inches in a three-team meet with Ellington in April 2013. But that doesn’t count as a state record because it was a dual meet and there needs to be at least five teams competing for state record book consideration.

2021 CIAC State Open

At New Britain

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Team scores — 1. Hillhouse 50; 2. Hall 44; 3. New Milford 35; 4. Haddam-Killingworth 34; 5. Conard 29; 6. Weston 23; 7. Greenwich 22; 7. Norwich Free Academy 22; 7. Seymour 22; 10. Wilbur Cross 21; 11. Shelton 20; 12. Staples 18½; 13. Naugatuck 17; 13. Stonington 17; 15. Coventry 16; 16. Wolcott High 14; 16. Cheshire 14; 18. Windsor 13; 18. Daniel Hand 13; 18. Newington 13; 21. Simsbury 12; 22. Fairfield Prep 11; 22. Woodstock Academy 11; 24. Middletown 10; 24. Bristol Central 10; 24. Wilby 10; 24. Waterford 10; 28. Trumbull 9½; 29. Manchester 9; 30. Fairfield Ludlowe 8½; 31. Danbury 8; 31. Rham 8; 31. Enfield 8; 31. Wethersfield 8; 31. Jonathan Law 8; 36. New London 7; 37. Norwalk 6; 37. Trinity Academy 6; 37. Westhill 6; 37. Bloomfield 6; 37. Tolland 6; 37. Capital Prep 6; 37. Wilton 6; 44. Xavier 5; 44. Ridgefield 5; 46. East Hampton 4; 46. New Fairfield 4; 48. Windham 3; 48. South Windsor 3; 48. Westbrook 3; 48. Northwestern 3; 48. Notre Dame-West Haven 3; 48. Plainville 3; 54. Derby 2; 54. Avon 2; 54. Northwest Catholic 2; 54. North Haven 2; 54. East Hartford 2; 59. Bethel 1; 59. Darien 1; 61. Holy Cross 0½

Individual results

100 meters: 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 10.69; 2. Dante Valentino, Trumbull, 10.81; 3. Jaelyn Butler, Trinity Acad, 10.84; 4. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 10.87; 5. Devin Cue, Wilbur Cross, 10.94; 6. Colin Brown, Cheshire, 10.95; 7. James Millerick, Northwest Catholic, 11.01; 8. Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 11.02.

200 meters: 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 21.91, 2. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 22.28, 3. Jack Spencer, Weston, 22.38, 4. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 22.39; 5. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22.53; 6. Kyle Paterson, Simsbury, 22.57; 7. Tristan Burke, East Hartfor, 22.64, 8. Jack Poland, Coventry, 22.69

400 meters: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 48.31; 2. Jonathan Tarbet, New Milford, 49.35; 3. Jack Myers, Wilton, 49.48; 4. Evan Belabe, Conard, 49.86; 5. Ralphael Hawkins, Hillhouse, 49.96; 6. Jacob Brodnitzki, Northwestern, 50.28; 7. Jonathan York, Hall, 50.54; 8. Kyle Bloomer, Darien, 50.58.

800 meters: 1. Ryan Farrell, Cheshire, 1:50.58#; 2. Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killi, 1:51.07; 3. Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Pr, 1:52.08; 4. Jonathon Volpe, Naugatuck, 1:55.64; 5. Tobias Ruffo, Hall, 1:55.94; 6. Marquis Whyte, New London, 1:56.19; 7. Jackson Cayward, Tolland, 1:56.52; 8. Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich, 1:57.25.

1,600 meters: 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 4:01.88; 2. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 4:06.09#; 3. Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, 4:08.44; 4. Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central, 4:12.54; 5. Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfiel, 4:14½; 6. Walker Beverly, Hall, 4:14.58; 7. Callum Sherry, Conard, 4:15.37; 8. Nikita Omelchenko, Wilbur Cross, 4:16.92.

3,200 meters: 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 8:59.80#; 2. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 9:03.85; 3. Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, 9:07.59; 4. Eamon Burke, Xavier, 9:08.53; 5. Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central, 9:23.03; 6. Michael Bohlke, Newington, 9:26.48; 7. Callum Sherry, Conard, 9:26.72; 8. Jacob Gerow, Tolland, 9:29.36.

110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eamon Sweeney, H-K, 14.42; 2. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 14.44; 3. Blake Battaglia, Wilbur Cross, 15.11; 4. Adam Schimmelpfenning, Woodstock Ac, 15.54; 5. Matthew Gibbs, Hillhouse, 17.74.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Matthew Gibbs, Hillhouse, 38.37; 2. Joshua Clarke, Windsor, 38.85; 3. Eamon Sweeney, H-K, 39.72; 4. Amit Markos, Ridgefield, 39.90; 5. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 39.92; 6. John Cassol, Weston, 40.14; 7. Jack Poland, Coventry, 40.38; 8. Gregory Foster, Norwalk, 40.65.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Armon Hyslop, Matthew Walker, Blake Battaglia), 43.41; 2. Danbury (Kyle Thomas, Scott Gersten, Maxwell Calabrese-Gavay, Luka Santos), 43½; 3. Hall (Divine Edwards Jr, Israel Henriques-Setho, Charles Cameron, Max Rodman), 43.58; 4. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Shane Pritchard, Chris Wootton, Naheim Washington), 43.71; 5. Weston (Douglas Phillips, Tyler Schiffer, Matthew Bigelow, Jack Spencer), 43.72; 6. Windsor (Gerad Smith, Marlon Welsh, Justin Dawkins, Prince Samuels), 43.76; 7. Naugatuck (Radsir Vaughn, Jayshawn Lindsay, Taylor Trowers, LeoAngel Lopez), 43.79; 8. Norwich Free Academy (Jeremiah Paul, Dangelo Aristilde, Stephen Lee, Aldon Dawson), 43.89.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Naugatuck (Taylor Trowers, LeoAngel Lopez, Jayshawn Lindsay, Jonathon Volpe), 3:22.99; 2. Hall (Jonathan York, Samuel Sandler, Sean McDaniel, Tobias Ruffo), 3:23.62; 3. Greenwich (Harrison Goldenberg, Gianluca Bianchi, Zachary Jelinek, Andrew O’Donnell), 3:24.13; 4. New Milford (Nolan Freeman, Nathaniel Cramer, Connor Sterling, Jonathan Tarbet), 3:24.36; 5. Staples (Samir Mott, Patrick Russell-Laga, Max Szostak, George Lepska), 3:25.87; 6. Jonathan Law (Thomas Bretthauer, Ethan Harrigan, Jackson Warters, Chris Wootton), 3:25.89; 7. Daniel Hand (Paul Odyniec, Kyle Hoffman, Connor Parthasarthy, Dante Zucconi), 3:28.65; 8. Windsor (Jayveon Young, Mathhew Hallgren, Joshua Clarke, Justin Dawkins), 3:29.08.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Newington (Michael Bohlke, Luke Brown, Reed Campbell, Sam Geisler), 7:57.79; 2. Staples (Jalen St.Fort, Kyle Harrington, Jonathan Lorenz, George Lepska), 7:58.09; 3. Hall (Sean McDaniel, Jamie Rendon, Drew Taylor, Tobias Ruffo), 8:07.93; 4. Daniel Hand (John O’Keefe, Joseph Genther, Connor Parthasarthy, Dante Zucconi), 8:11.47; 5. New Milford (Robert Harkin, Connor Sterling, Andrew Taborsak, Connor Delpha), 8:12.18; 6. Tolland (Noah Linton, Steven Viera, Dalton Peters, Jackson Cayward), 8:13.48; 7. Avon (Nicholas Alphonso, Jevonte Eaves, Lucas Hester, Carver Morgan), 8:14.24; 8. Bethel (Luca Cazzaniga, Jason Robinson, Caleb Funk, Louis Marcantonio), 8:15.21.

High Jump: 1. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 6-06; 2. Timothy Watson, Simsbury, 6-04; 3. Sam Menders, Waterford, J6-04; 4. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk, 6-02; 5. Jack Reynolds, Fairfield Lu, J6-02; 6. Brett Metcalfe, Westbrook, 6-00; 7. Robert Dunkley, Bloomfield, J6-00; 8. Rafael Mahario, Holy Cross, J6-00; 8. Connor McGeehan, Staples, J6-00.

Pole Vault: 1. Matthew Bigelow, Weston, 15-06; 2. Patrick Oatman, RHAM, 14-06; 3. Bryce Myers, Daniel Hand, 13-06; 4. Michael Bobin, Wethersfield, J13-06; 5. Nicholas Rivard-Lentz, East Hampton, J13-06; 6. Steven Ditelberg, Fairfield Lu, J13-06; 7. Bennett Hemphill, Fairfield Lu, 13-00; 7. Jeremy Merkin, Trumbull, 13-00.

Long Jump: 1. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 22-10½; 2. Joshua Lanzieri, Seymour, 22-09½; 3. Connor McGeehan, Staples, 22-00; 4. Joshua Bacon, Fairfield Pr, 21-06.25; 5. Ajrael Anderson, Bloomfield, 21-03.75; 6. Jayson Burchell, Wethersfield, 21-01½; 7. Torray Armfield, North Haven, 20-10½; 8. Prince Samuels, Windsor, 20-09½.

Triple Jump: 1. Messiah Harling, Wilby, 46-04.25; 2. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 44-04½; 3. Mehki Tyson-Slaughter, Capital Prep, 44-04.25; 4. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 43-08.75; 5. Sam Menders, Waterford, 43-07½; 6. Jayden Villafane, Windham, 43-02.75; 7. Zerion Montgomery, Derby, 42-04½; 8. Treshawn Blair, Bristol Central, 41-07.75.

Shot Put: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 59-00½; 2. John Bruder, H-K, 50-11.75; 3. Christopher Bon Tempo, New Milford, 49-00½; 4. Alex Krause, Coventry, 47-02½; 5. Daniel Duperval, New London, 47-01.25; 6. Jordan Ribeiro, Norwich Free, 46-04½; 7. Ryan Barker, Plainville, J46-04½; 8. Reece Griffin, Manchester, 46-03.

Discus: 1. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 188-07; 2. Alex Krause, Coventry, 158-06; 3. Keenan Lamontagne, Woodstock Ac, 158-04; 4. Timothy Buzik, Seymour, 150-08; 5. Trevor Drescher, Middletown, 145-02; 6. Samuel Meleshenko, South Windso, 143-04; 7. Sam Tarrant, New Milford, 141-04; 8. Ryan Barker, Plainville, 140-04.

Javelin: 1. Sam Tarrant, New Milford, 178-04; 2. Ryan DeBarber, Enfield, 172-06; 3. Trevor Drescher, Middletown, 169-06; 4. Joshua Mooney, Stonington, 169-02; 5. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, 161-04; 6. Genaro LaBanca, Notre Dame-W, 159-11; 7. Eamon Sweeney, H-K, 158-03; 8. Jotham Casey, Cheshire, 157-06.

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Team results — 1. Danbury 44; 2. Glastonbury 38; 3. Weston 37; 4. New Milford 33; 5. Southington 30; 6. Ridgefield 26; 7. Conard 25; 8. Hillhouse 24; 9. Sheehan 23; 10. Joel Barlow 21; 10. Simsbury 21; 12. Newtown 20; 13. East Hampton 19; 14. Staples 18; 14. St. Joseph 18; 16. Windsor 16; 17. East Haven 14; 18. Fairfield Ludlowe 13; 18. Holy Cross 13; 20. Hall 12½; 21. Haddam-Killingworth 10; 21. Nonnewaug 10; 23. Somers 9; 23. Seymour 9; 23. Rocky Hill 9; 23. Ellington 9; 27. Wilton 8; 27. Killingly 8; 27. Windsor Locks 8; 27. Greenwich 8; 31. Bloomfield 7; 31. Weaver 7; 33. Daniel Hand 6; 33. Lewis Mills 6; 33. Mercy 6; 33. East Lyme 6; 33. Pomperaug 6; 33. Manchester 6; 33. Platt 6; 33. Wilbur Cross 6; 33. Brookfield 6; 42. New Canaan 5; 42. Trumbull 5; 42. Shelton 5; 42. Old Saybrook 5; 42. Jonathan Law 5; 47. Lauralton Hall 4; 47. Bethel 4; 47. Brien McMahon 4; 50. Stonington 3½; 51. Stafford 3; 51. Hamden 3; 51. Capital Prep 3; 51. Woodland 3; 51. Norwalk 3; 51. Guilford 3; 51. E.O. Smith 3; 51. Tolland 3; 51. Naugatuck 3; 51. Litchfield 3; 61. Career Magnet 2; 61. Kolbe Cathedral 2; 63. Granbyial 1; 63. Watertown 1; 63. Hartford Public 1; 63. Canton 1; 63. Bristol Eastern 1; 63. Norwich Free Academy 1

Individual results

100 meters: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 12.03; 2. Jalena Martin, Ellington, 12.17; 3. Francine Stevens, Staples, 12.37; 4. Clare Gillis, Conard, 12.43; 5. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 12.48; 6. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 12.49; 7. Alisia Munoz, Kolbe Cathed, 12.58; 8. Florence Dickson, Danbury, 12.78.

200 meters: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 24.49, 2. Francine Stevens, Staples, 25.12, 3. Clare Gillis, Conard, 25.43, 4. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 25.59, 5. Hannah Caiola, Glastonbury, 25.64, 6. Anna-Sashia Jones, Weaver, 25.76, 7. Marie Kane, Mercy, 25.80, 8. Elise Barricelli, Newtown, 25.89.

400 meters: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 56.78; 2. Raquel Rosa, Holy Cross, 57.80; 3. Olivia Walters, Brookfield, 58.44; 4. Anna Brodeur, Old Saybrook, 58.84; 5. Riley Powers, Newtown, 59.10; 6. Gabriella Hernandez, E.O. Smith, 59.11; 7. Jada McCown, Hillhouse, 59.17; 8. Brittani Westberry, Windsor, 59.19.

800 meters: 1. Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 2:11.82; 2. Julia Rosenberg, Weston, 2:12.44; 3. Emily Mrakovcic, Wilton, 2:14.40; 4. Ally McCarthy, Newtown, 2:15.08; 5. Zoie Kempf, Seymour, 2:16.01; 6. Jaden Young, Woodland, 2:17.37; 7. Jacqueline Caron, Glastonbury, 2:17.99; 8. Kate Martin, Simsbury, 2:18.06.

1,600 meters: 1. Olivia Birney, Simsbury, 4:50.96; 2. Mari Noble, Greenwich, 4:53.33; 3. Anna Keeley, Fairfield Lu, 4:59.17; 4. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 4:59.71; 5. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 5:00.28; 6. Jacqueline Izzo, Southington, 5:01.65; 7. Sydney Kelleher, New Milford, 5:01.87; 8. Danielle Adams, East Hampton, 5:06.24.

3,200 meters: 1. Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard, 10:21.61; 2. Claire Daniels, New Milford, 10:39.60; 3. Anna Steffen, Daniel Hand, 10:41.49; 4. Rachel St. Germain, Somers, 10:48.54; 5. Madelaine Sweeney, New Milford, 10:49.80; 6. Julia Antony, Guilford, 10:55.30; 7. Grace Michaud, Southington, 10:56.52; 8. Julia Caputo, Canton, 11:00.11.

100 meter hurdles: 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 14.52; 2. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 15.12; 3. Brylee Montanari, East Hampton, 15.31; 4. Caden Simpson, Jonathan Law, 15.54; 5. Katherine Baisley, Lauralton Ha, 15.81; 6. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, 15.82; 7. jill Roberts, Wilton, 15.94; 8. Samantha Colby, Joel Barlow, 16.04.

300 meter Hurdles: 1. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow, 43.18; 2. Jessica Starr, East Hampton, 44.35; 3. Nyia White, Wilbur Cross, 44.78; 4. Shani Smith, Windsor, 45.34; 5. Emma Smith, Glastonbury, 45.47; 6. Christline Edward, Norwalk, 46.05; 7. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 46.08; 8. Allison Murphy, Naugatuck, 46.66.

4×100 meter Relay: 1. Sheehan (Clarisse Aminawung, Patrice Mansfield, Allison Villano, Avery Winters), 48.68; 2. Windsor (Shani Smith, Brittani Westberry, Jade Robinson, Ayanna Franks), 49.49; 3. Ridgefield (Erin Daugherty, Sofia Gasparo, Natasha Riek, Julia Bragg), 49.59; 4. Seymour (Nikol DaCruz, Sophia Motyl, Zoie Kempf, Katharine Bruno), 49.71; 5. Staples (Molly Liles, Olivia Bollo, Hannah Murphy, Lauren Spheeris), 49.79; 6. Lewis Mills (Ava Bonini, Lauren Searle, Gabriella Zeller, Madeleine Croiger), 50.00; 7. Fairfield Ludlowe (Tia Stapleton, Molly Ferullo, Kayla Pattison, Elizabeth Melvin), 50.03; 8. Danbury (Florence Dickson, Kimberleigh Williams, Abigail Copeland, Briana Gilliard), 50.05.

4×400 meter relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers), 3:55.99; 2. Glastonbury (Alyssa Healy, Riley Carroll, Meghan Smith, Emma Smith), 3:56.94; 3. Weston (Ellison Weiner, Nicole Sztachelski, Kathleen Saussy, Ava Zielinski), 3:57.73; 4. Hall (Lauren Moskal, Julia Zydanowicz, Hana Roggendorf, Rylan Priest), 4:04.26; 5. Mercy (Megan Gallagher, Kathryn Menard, Kaila Lujambio, Marie Kane), 4:04.70; 6. Lewis Mills (Lauren Searle, Madeleine Croiger, Alyse Pasqualini, Gabriella Zeller), 4:05.01; 7. Ridgefield (Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Georgia Keller, Grace Michalowski), 4:05.03; 8. East Hampton (Jessica Starr, Kaylee Gravel, Kyla Norton, Danielle Adams), 4:06.28.

4×800 meter relay: 1. Glastonbury (Ava Gattinella, Kelley MacElhiney, Casey MacElhiney, Jacqueline Caron), 9:18.45; 2. Ridgefield (Grace Michalowski, Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Georgia Keller), 9:21.38; 3. New Milford (Shae Zeitler, Sydney Kelleher, Madelaine Sweeney, Claire Daniels), 9:22.09; 4. Weston (Ava Zielinski, Kathleen Saussy, Caitlyn McKiernan, Julia Rosenberg), 9:23.18; 5. Hall (Katherine Sanderson, Bridget McGann, Nora Holmes, Rylan Priest), 9:25.48; 6. Tolland (Peyton Bornstein, Lillian Byam, Isabelle McNamee, Calista Mayer), 9:25.92; 7. Southington (Diane Pillsbury, Jessica Lombardo, Grace Michaud, Jacqueline Izzo), 9:34.59; 8. Ellington (Anna Moser, Ella Moser, Keira Warner, Brooke Diwinsky), 9:41.36.

High Jump: 1. Courtney Rowland, Nonnewaug, 5-06; 2. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, J5-06; 3. Alissa Hurd, Pomperaug, 5-04; 4. Tia Stapleton, Fairfield Lu, J5-04; 5. Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, 5-02; 6. Jordan Murphy, East Hampton, J5-02; 7. D’Jior Delisser, Bloomfield, J5-02; 7. Zaria Williams, Hartford Pub, J5-02; 7. Rosa Volpintesta, Bethel, J5-02.

Pole Vault: 1. Mallory Malz, Glastonbury, 11-00; 2. Ellison Weiner, Weston, J11-00; 3. Alexandria McDowell, Manchester, 10-06; 4. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, J10-06; 5. Lila Rich, Stonington, 10-00; 5. Sydney Golas, Hall, 10-00; 7. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, J10-00; 8. Hannah Elliot, NFA, 9-06.

Long Jump: 1. Kedarjah Lewis, H-K, 19-01; 2. Abigail Burgess, Killingly, 18-05; 3. Kisha Francois, East Haven, 18-04½; 4. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 18-00.25; 5. Erin Brennan, Sheehan, 17-09; 6. Saryah Winborne, Capital Prep, 17-05.25; 7. Takai Burt, Windsor, 17-04.75; 8. Lauren Roy, Granby, 16-09½.

Triple Jump: 1. Nia Christie, St. Joseph, 37-11½; 2. Anichka Malachi, New Milford, 36-10.25; 3. Laniyah Henderson, Bloomfield, 36-06½; 4. Audrey Kozak, Shelton, 36-02; 5. Giuliana Robles, Danbury, 35-09.75; 6. Mariama Diakhate, Hamden, 35-08.25; 7. Smellie Sian, Career Magne, J35-08.25; 8. Arianna Polletta, Watertown, 35-05.75.

Shot Put: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 41-02½; 2. Tianna Rogers, Danbury, 37-08.25; 3. Savannah Soleau, East Lyme, 37-03.75; 4. Gabriela DeFelice, New Canaan, 36-01½; 5. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 35-03½; 6. Caitlyn Hunt, Sheehan, 34-09½; 7. Darla Jagrosse, Sheehan, 34-08.75; 8. Shalisha Robertson, Hillhouse, 34-00.

Discus: 1. Leah Moore, Hillhouse, 131-00; 2. Tristin Oberg, Windsor Lock, 127-04; 3. Aaliyah Burnley, Platt, 118-05; 4. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 117-05; 5. Kemberly Denerville, Brien McMaho, 116-04; 6. Sydney Dolbier, Stafford, 114-08; 7. Madison DiPasquale, Sheehan, 110-05; 8. Olivia O’Connor, Hillhouse, J110-05.

Javelin: 1. Shea Greene, Weston, 154-00#; 2. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, 131-11; 3. Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 127-08; 4. Alice Stettinger, East Haven, 118-06; 5. Marisa Imme, Southington, 115-09; 6. Kadija Crapo, Litchfield, 108-09; 7. Julia Kropo, Naugatuck, 105-09; 8. Mackenzie Fitzsimons, Bristol Eastern, 103-06.