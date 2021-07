2021 Connecticut Little League baseball state tournaments

2021 Little League baseball tournaments results and schedule.

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section I

At Stamford

Tuesday, July 20

Wilton (D1) vs. Max Sinoway-North Haven (D4)

Wednesday, July 21

Fairfield American (D2) vs. game 1 winner

Thursday, July 22

Fairfield American vs. game 1 loser

Friday, July 23

Final: Two top teams

Section II

At Plymouth (Terryville)

Tuesday, July 20

Yalesville (D5) vs. Shelton (D3), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Simsbury (D6) vs. game 1 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Simsbury vs. game 1 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Final: Top two teams, 7 p.m.

Section III

At Waterford

Tuesday, July 20

Glastonbury American (D7) vs. Waterford (D10)

Wednesday, July 21

Clinton (D9) vs. game 1 winner

Thursday, July 22

Clinton vs. game 1 loser

Friday, July 23

Final: Two top teams

Section IV

At Mansfield

Tuesday, July 20

D8 vs. Mansfield/Ashford (D12)

Wednesday, July 21

D11 vs. game 1 winner

Thursday, July 22

D11 vs. game 1 loser

Friday, July 23

Final: Two top teams

Final Four

At Stamford

Wednesday, July 28

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 5 p.m., if necessary

Junior Division (ages 13-14)

Section I

At Southington

Sunday, July 18

Torrington (D6) 14, Bristol (D5) 11

Monday, July 19

Torrington vs. Tri-Town (D8)

Tuesday, July 20

Bristol vs. Tri-Town

Wednesday, July 21

Final: Top 2 teams

Section II

At Pawcatuck

Saturday, July 17

Jewett City 5, North Stonington/Pawcatuck 2

Sunday, July 18

Jewett City 13, North Stonington/Pawcatuck 3

State finals

At Windsor

Best of three

Monday, July 26

Game 1: Jewett City vs. TBA

Tuesday, July 27

Game 2: Jewett City vs. TBA

Wednesday, July 28

Game 3: Jewett City vs. TBA, if necessary

Senior Baseball (ages 15-18)

Section I

At Bristol

Tuesday, July 20

D3 vs. Thomaston (D6)

Wednesday, July 21

Bristol (D5) vs. winner game 1

Thursday, July 22

Bristol vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 23

Final: Top two teams

Section II

At Pawcatuck

Tuesday, July 20

North Stonington/Pawcatuck (D10) vs. D12

Wednesday, July 21

D11 vs. winner game 1

Thursday, July 22

D11 vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 23

Final: Top two teams

State championship

At Pawcatuck

Best of 3

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: Section I vs. Section II

Wednesday, July 28

Game 2: Section I vs. Section II

Thursday, July 29

Game 3: Section I vs. Section II, if necessary

50/70 Intermediate Baseball

Section I

At Enfield

Saturday, July 10

Enfield (D8) 26, Southington (D5) 10

Fairfield (D2) 15, Milford (D4) 1

Sunday, July 11

Fairfield 15, Enfield 2

Southington 9, Milford 7

Tuesday, July 13

Enfield 12, Southington 4

Wednesday, July 14

Fairfield 4, Enfield 3

Section II

At Coventry

Saturday, July 10

Coventry (D11) 4, Guilford (D9) 0

Sunday, July 11

New London (D10) 15, Coventry 0

Monday, July 12

New London 15, Guilford 0

Tuesday, July 13

New London 11, Coventry 3

State final

Best of 3

At Coventry

Saturday, July 24

Game 1: Fairfield (D2) vs. New London (D10)

Sunday, July 25

Game 2: Fairfield (D2) vs. New London (D10)

Game 3: If necessary

Minor Division (ages 9-11)

Section I

At Orange

Friday, July 16

Fairfield American (D2) 15, Max Sinoway-North Haven (D4) 0

Saturday, July 17

Fairfield American 19, Wilton (D1) 6

Sunday, July 18

Wilton 4, Max Sinoway 0

Monday, July 19

Final: Fairfield American vs. Wilton

Section II

At New Britain

Friday, July 16

Southington North (D5), Shelton (D3) 3

Saturday, July 17

Southington North 5, Burlington (D6) 2

Sunday, July 18

Shelton 2, Burlington 0

Monday, July 19

Final: Southington North vs. Shelton



Section III

At Guilford

Friday, July 16

Guilford (D9) 18, Waterford (D10) 0

Saturday, July 17

Guilford 6, Wethersfield (D7) 5

Sunday, July 18

Waterford 6, Wethersfield 1

Monday, July 19

Final: Guilford vs. Waterford

Section IV

At Willimantic

Sunday, July 18

Manchester (D8) 13, Coventry (D11) 8

State championship, final four

At Willimantic

Saturday, July 24

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4

Sunday, July 25

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Monday, July 26

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3

Tuesday, July 27

Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5

Wednesday, July 28

If necessary

Ages 8-10 baseball tournament

Section I

At Trumbull

Thursday, July 22

Game 1: Max Sinoway-North Haven (D4) vs. D2

Friday, July 23

Stamford North (D1) vs. game 1 winner

Saturday, July 24

Stamford North vs. game 1 loser

Sunday, July 25

Final: Top two teams

Section II

At Shelton (Nike Site, 51 Mohegan Rd)

Wednesday, July 21

Bristol (D5) vs. D3

Thursday, July 22

Avon (D6) vs. game 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Avon vs. game 1 loser, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Final: Top two teams, 4 p.m.

Section III

At Newington

Wednesday, July 21

Game 1: East Lyme (D10) vs. West Hartford (D7)

Thursday, July 22

Madison (D9) vs. game 1 winner

Friday, July 23

Madison vs. game 1 loser

Saturday, July 24

Final: Top two teams

Section IV

At Windsor

Wednesday, July 21

Game 1: South Windsor (D8) vs. Brooklyn (D12)

Thursday, July 22

D11 vs. game 1 winner

Friday, July 23

D11 vs. game 1 loser

Saturday, July 24

Final: Top two teams

State championship, final four

At Stamford

Thursday, July 29

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4

Friday, July 30

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3

Sunday, August 1

Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5

Monday, August 2

If necessary