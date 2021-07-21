2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2021 Tri-State League playoffs

Top seeds: 1. Terryville (16-0), 2. Tri-Town (14-2), 3. Amenia, N.Y. (14-3), 4. Bethlehem (11-6)

Defending league champion: Terryville. Black Sox beat Naugatuck, 2-0 in best-of-3 final in 2019. 2020 season was cancelled due to pandemic.

Defending Stan Musial state champion: Terryville, Blasius Chevrolet shared title in 2019. 2020 tournament was cancelled due to pandemic.

First round (top 3 teams get byes)

Best of three

July 23-25

(4) Bethlehem vs. (13) Torrington Rebels

(5) Winsted vs. (12) Canton

(6) Wolcott vs. (11) Burlington

(7) Blaisus vs. (10) Torrington Twisters

(8) Southington vs. (9) Valley Thunder Ducks

Friday, July 23

Canton at Winsted (Walker Field), 5:45 p.m.

Torrington Rebels at Bethlehem Plowboys, 5:45 p.m.

Burlington at Wolcott, 7 p.m.

Torrington Twisters at Blasius, 5:45 p.m.

Valley Thunder Ducks at Southington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Winsted at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 10 a.m.

Game 3: Winsted vs. Canton (Bowdoin Field), noon, if necessary

Bethlehem at Torrington, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Wolcott, noon

Blasius Chevrolet at Torrington Twisters, 11 a.m.

Southington at Valley Thunder Ducks (Wolcott HS), TBA

Sunday, July 25

Game 3: Torrington Rebels at Bethlehem, 11 a.m., if necessary

Game 3: Burlington at Wolcott, 11 a.m., if necessary

Game 3: Torrington Twisters at Blasius, 10 a.m., if necessary

Game 3: Valley Thunder Ducks at Southington, 8 p.m., if necessary

Second round

Best of 3

July 30-August 1

Southington/Valley Thunder winner vs. (1) Terryville

Bethlehem/Torr. Rebels winner vs. Winsted/Canton winner

Wolcott/Burlington vs. (3) Amenia

Blasius/Torr. Twisters winner vs. (2) Tri-Town

Semifinals

Best of 3

August 6-8

Championship series

Best of 3

Aug. 18-20

Tri-State 2021 Rec. Pct. Terryville 16-0 1.000 Tri-Town 14-2 .875 Amenia 14-3 .875 Bethlehem 11-6 .647 Winsted 9-7 .562 Wolcott 8-8 .500 Southington 7-8 .466 Valley Ducks 6-9 .400 Blasius 6-10 .375 Torrington Twisters 6-10 .333 Burlington 4-9 .266 Canton 4-13 .235 Torrington Rebels 0-16 .000

2021 Stan Musial Tournament

Double elimination

Sunday, July 25

Game 1: Milford Hunters at Terryville Black Sox, 11 a.m., Fuessenich Park

Game 2: Wallingford Twilight League All-Stars at Bridgeport Senior City League All-Stars, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Bridgeport SC at Milford, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Terryville at Wallingford TL, 3:30 p.m. at Pat Wall Field, Wallingford

Monday, July 26

TBA at Pat Wall Field, 7 p.m.

If two teams are 2-0, they play a one-game state championship game

If three teams are alive, the two teams that are 1-1 play an elimination game Monday with a one-game playoff for the state title on Tuesday

If all four teams are 1-1 after Sunday, Terryville faces Bridgeport SC on Monday at 7 p.m. and Wallingford TL faces West Haven TL on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Pat Wall Field. State championship would be a one-game contest on Wednesday at Pat Wall Field beginning at 7 p.m.