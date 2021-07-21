2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2021 Tri-State League playoffs
Top seeds: 1. Terryville (16-0), 2. Tri-Town (14-2), 3. Amenia, N.Y. (14-3), 4. Bethlehem (11-6)
Defending league champion: Terryville. Black Sox beat Naugatuck, 2-0 in best-of-3 final in 2019. 2020 season was cancelled due to pandemic.
Defending Stan Musial state champion: Terryville, Blasius Chevrolet shared title in 2019. 2020 tournament was cancelled due to pandemic.
First round (top 3 teams get byes)
Best of three
July 23-25
(4) Bethlehem vs. (13) Torrington Rebels
(5) Winsted vs. (12) Canton
(6) Wolcott vs. (11) Burlington
(7) Blaisus vs. (10) Torrington Twisters
(8) Southington vs. (9) Valley Thunder Ducks
Friday, July 23
Canton at Winsted (Walker Field), 5:45 p.m.
Torrington Rebels at Bethlehem Plowboys, 5:45 p.m.
Burlington at Wolcott, 7 p.m.
Torrington Twisters at Blasius, 5:45 p.m.
Valley Thunder Ducks at Southington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Winsted at Canton (Bowdoin Field), 10 a.m.
Game 3: Winsted vs. Canton (Bowdoin Field), noon, if necessary
Bethlehem at Torrington, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Wolcott, noon
Blasius Chevrolet at Torrington Twisters, 11 a.m.
Southington at Valley Thunder Ducks (Wolcott HS), TBA
Sunday, July 25
Game 3: Torrington Rebels at Bethlehem, 11 a.m., if necessary
Game 3: Burlington at Wolcott, 11 a.m., if necessary
Game 3: Torrington Twisters at Blasius, 10 a.m., if necessary
Game 3: Valley Thunder Ducks at Southington, 8 p.m., if necessary
Second round
Best of 3
July 30-August 1
Southington/Valley Thunder winner vs. (1) Terryville
Bethlehem/Torr. Rebels winner vs. Winsted/Canton winner
Wolcott/Burlington vs. (3) Amenia
Blasius/Torr. Twisters winner vs. (2) Tri-Town
Semifinals
Best of 3
August 6-8
Championship series
Best of 3
Aug. 18-20
|Tri-State 2021
|Rec.
|Pct.
|Terryville
|16-0
|1.000
|Tri-Town
|14-2
|.875
|Amenia
|14-3
|.875
|Bethlehem
|11-6
|.647
|Winsted
|9-7
|.562
|Wolcott
|8-8
|.500
|Southington
|7-8
|.466
|Valley Ducks
|6-9
|.400
|Blasius
|6-10
|.375
|Torrington Twisters
|6-10
|.333
|Burlington
|4-9
|.266
|Canton
|4-13
|.235
|Torrington Rebels
|0-16
|.000
2021 Stan Musial Tournament
Double elimination
Sunday, July 25
Game 1: Milford Hunters at Terryville Black Sox, 11 a.m., Fuessenich Park
Game 2: Wallingford Twilight League All-Stars at Bridgeport Senior City League All-Stars, 11 a.m.
Game 3: Bridgeport SC at Milford, 3:30 p.m.
Game 4: Terryville at Wallingford TL, 3:30 p.m. at Pat Wall Field, Wallingford
Monday, July 26
TBA at Pat Wall Field, 7 p.m.
- If two teams are 2-0, they play a one-game state championship game
- If three teams are alive, the two teams that are 1-1 play an elimination game Monday with a one-game playoff for the state title on Tuesday
- If all four teams are 1-1 after Sunday, Terryville faces Bridgeport SC on Monday at 7 p.m. and Wallingford TL faces West Haven TL on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Pat Wall Field. State championship would be a one-game contest on Wednesday at Pat Wall Field beginning at 7 p.m.