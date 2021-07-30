Manchester Little League rallies to tie and beats Simsbury in seven innings

The Manchester Little League baseball All-Star team scored the game-tying run with one out in the sixth inning and added two runs more in the seventh inning to beat Simsbury, 3-1 in seven innings, Friday night and advanced to the finals of the Connecticut Major Division tournament at Springdale Field in Stamford.

Manchester (9-1) needs just one win on either Sunday or Monday to advance to the Eastern Regional championships next week in Bristol for the first time in the program’s history.

Simsbury (10-4) is still alive in the double-elimination tournament (ages 10-12). Simsbury faces Wilton on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to Sunday’s final against Manchester. Simsbury or Wilton would have to beat Manchester twice to earn a spot in the Eastern Regional tournament.

Leading 1-0, Simsbury was three outs away from advancing to the final but Manchester tied the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Manchester’s Eli Bucko led off the inning with a single to center field, moved to second on a passed ball and took third base on another passed ball. Simsbury reliever Hayden Davis got a strikeout for the first out of the inning but Manchester’s Paul Virdokian walked and Griffeb Czarnova reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases.

Manchester’s Sean Stolarz ripped a hit up the middle to drive in Bucko and tie the game at 1-1. Simsbury centerfielder Matthew Watson threw out Virdokian at home trying to score from second base with catcher Mason Dolch making the tag.

After another walk, Alex Rastelli grounded to Davis, who threw home to Dolch, who tagged out Czarnova to end the inning.

Manchester added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to increase their lead to 3-1. Arlen Peyman singled to lead off the inning before Jacob Budarz reached on an error. Simsbury reliever Cameron DeVita got a strikeout for the first out of the inning.

Peyman and Budarz moved to third base and second base, respectively on a passed ball, so Simsbury intentionally walked Ryan Gorman to load the bases.

Virdokian singled to left field, driving in one run with a second run scoring when the ball got behind the outfielder.

Peyman was 3-for-4 for Manchester while Bucko was 2-for-4. Peyman picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and striking out six Simsbury batters.

Peyman and Manchester starting pitcher Jacob Budarz combined to allow just four hits and strike out 13 Simsbury hitters.

Simsbury took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. With one out, Dolch doubled to left field. Harrison Mulready took his place as a pinch runner. With two outs, it was Matthew Watson with the RBI single to right field to give Simsbury the early lead.

James Szajna started on the mound for Simsbury and went five innings, giving up six hits and striking out four. He didn’t allow a run and walked none.

The game was Simsbury’s first extra inning game of the summer. Simsbury is trying to become the first Simsbury squad to win the state championship since Simsbury Nationals won the title 23 years ago in 1998. That season, the Simsbury Little League baseball program was large enough to support two leagues and two All-Star teams.

Manchester 3, Simsbury 1 (7)

At Stamford

Manchester (9-1) 000 001 2 — 3-9-0

Simsbury (10-4) 000 100 0 — 1-4-3

Jacob Budarz, Arlen Payman (5) and Paul Virdokian; James Szajna, Hayden Davis (6), Cameron DeVita (7), Liam Kletter (7) and Mason Dolch; WP: Payman; LP: DeVita (0-1); 2B: Mason Dolch (S), Ryan Gorman (M), Camden Bundy (M)

Little League baseball

Major Division (ages 11-12) Final Four

At Stamford Springdale field

Wednesday’s results

Simsbury 6, Wilton 1

Manchester 4, Waterford 2

Thursday’s results

Games postponed by rain

Friday’s results

Manchester 3, Simsbury 1 (7)

Wilton 10, Waterford 4, Waterford eliminated

Saturday’s game

Game 5: Wilton vs. Simsbury, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Final – Manchester vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m.

Monday’s game

Final – Manchester vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m., if necessary

2021 Connecticut Little League baseball tournaments