Simsbury Little League beats Shelton for Section II title

Catcher Mason Dolch had three hits and drove in two runs to help lead the Simsbury Little League All-Star baseball team to a 6-4 win over Shelton on Friday night and the Section II championship at Janser Field in Plymouth.

The win advances Simsbury (9-3) to the final four of the state Major Division (ages 11-12) tournament for the second time in three years. The winner of the final four advances to the Eastern Regional tournament in Bristol.

Masaro went the distance on the mound for Simsbury, allowing seven hits and striking out 10 Shelton batters.

Shelton (4-2) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to four consecutive singles.

Simsbury took the lead for good in the third inning, Hits from Ethan Pedersen and Mascaro with a walk from Hayden Davis loaded the bases. Dolch’s RBI single drove in a run while Connor Budzik’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2.

With two outs in the inning and runners on second and third base, Matthew Watson drove in two runs with his single to right field for a 4-2 lead.

Shelton tied the game at 4-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning but Simsbury regained the lead in the fifth inning. Jackson Davis reached on an error and moved to second base on a passed ball. He scored on Grayson Wagner’s single to right field for a 5-4 lead.

Simsbury picked up an insurance run in the sixth inning. With two outs, James Szajna singled to left field. Pinch runner Harrison Mulready replaced Szajna and Mulready moved to second base on a passed ball. Mulready scored on Dolch’s RBI single to center field for a 6-4 lead.

Simsbury advances to the final four of the state tournament that begins Wednesday in Stamford at Stamford Springdale on 1197 Hope Street in Stamford.

Simsbury 6, Shelton 4

At Plymouth

Simsbury (9-3) 004 011 – 6-9-0

Shelton (4-2) 202 000 — 4-7-2

John Masaro and Mason Dolch; Shelton battery unavailable; WP: Mascaro

2021 Connecticut Little League state tournament results

Section II

At Plymouth (Terryville)

Tuesday, July 20

Shelton (D3) 11, Yalesville-Wallingford (D5) 3

Wednesday, July 21

Simsbury (D6) 4, Shelton 3

Thursday, July 22

Yalesville 8, Simsbury 5

Friday, July 23

Final: Simsbury 6, Shelton 4

Final Four

At Stamford

Wednesday, July 28

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 5 p.m., if necessary