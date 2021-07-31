Wilton rips 13 hits to end Simsbury’s season with 13-3 win

The season for the Simsbury Little League baseball All-Star team came to an end Saturday at Springdale Field in Stamford one win shy of a spot in the state championship final.

Wilton (11-3) rapped out 13 hits to eliminate Simsbury from the Connecticut Major Division (ages 10-12) state tournament with a 13-3 win in five innings. Wilton advances to Sunday’s championship game of the double-elimination tournament against Manchester.

Wilton needs to beat Manchester on Sunday and Monday night to win a state championship and earn a berth in the Eastern Regional tournament in Bristol. Manchester needs one victory to earn their bid to Bristol.

For the second time in three years, Simsbury fell one win shy of playing in the state championship final. Simsbury also fell in the consolation bracket final in 2019.

Wilton took an early 4-0 lead only to see Simsbury cut the lead to one run, 4-3, in the top of the fourth inning. But Wilton scored nine unanswered runs to end the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Wilton’s Colton Smith got the job done at the plate and on the mound for the District 1 champions. Smith went the distance on the mound, allowing six hits and striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter.

At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI. Teammate Casey Meyer was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Wilton has now won four straight elimination games — two in the Final Four championship tournament and two in the Section I tournament.

For Simsbury, Mason Dolch was 2-for-2 while teammate Connor Broderick had a RBI double in the second inning. Matthew Watson also doubled for Simsbury.

Wilton 13, Simsbury 3 (5)

At Stamford

Simsbury (10-5) 020 10 — 3-6-2

Wilton (11-3) 400 27 — 13-13-0

John Mascaro, Liam Kletter (4), Connor Broderick (4) and Mason Dolch; Colton Smith and Ethan Driscoll; WP: Smith; LP: Mascaro (6-1); 2B: Connor Broderick (S), Matthew Watson (S), Colton Smith (W); HR: Colton Smith (W)

2021 Connecticut Little League baseball state tournament results