Avon boys dominate Farmington; Canton boys, girls pick up pair of victories

The Avon High boys cross country team won their final dual meet of the fall on Tuesday with a 15-48 victory over Farmington and the Falcons they used it to help prepare for the upcoming championship meet season.

“Several varsity runners paced various groups in order to emphasize (running together) in packs,” Avon High coach Courtney Fusco said.

The Falcons, who were ranked No. 5 in the latest MySportsResults state coaches poll, will be competing in the Central Connecticut Conference championship meet next Tuesday at Wickham Park in Manchester followed by the CIAC Class MM championship meet a week later.

Running hard and running together could help the Falcons contend for championship trophies.

Nicholas Bailey earned his first dual meet win of the season, winning the race in a personal-best time of 17:08 with Jack Martin a second behind. The Falcons (4-1) put the first six runners across the finish line.

In the girls race, Mareen Ek won her first dual meet of the season with a winning time of 20:48 but the visiting River Hawks beat Avon, 20-43. Farmington (4-3) had eight of the first nine finishers in the race. The Falcons fell to 1-4 on the season.

Canton boys, girls win two meets

SIMSBURY, Oct. 13, 2021 – Canton’s Jack Dendinger won his fourth dual meet of the season as the Canton High boys cross country closed out the dual meet portion of the 2021 campaign with victories over East Windsor, 19-44 and East Granby, 16-47, on Wednesday at Stratton Brook Park.

The Warriors (9-3) dropped a 26-32 decision to Somers, who had six finishers in the top 10.

In the girls race, Canton (6-6) also beat East Windsor and East Granby by shutout scores of 15-50. But the Warriors fell to undefeated Somers (12-0) by a 15-46 score. Kylie WishneskI led Canton with a seventh place finish.

Canton returns to action at the NCCC championship meet on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Bolton High beginning at 3 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Avon 15, Farmington 48

At Avon (Oct. 12)

Individual results – 1. Nicholas Bailey (A) 17:08 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Jack Martin (A) 17:09, 3. Jevonte Eaves (A) 17:33, 4. Lucas Hester (A) 17:35, 5. William Lancaster (A) 17:57, 6. Carver Morgan (A) 18:13, 7. Brendan Kelly (F) 18:20, 8. Thatcher Gorman (F) 18:40, 9. Seth Donlin (A) 19:09, 10. Jake Tacinelli (A), William Nusom (A) and Jack O’Donnell (A) 19:23

Records: Avon 4-1, Farmington 1-6

Somers 26, Canton 32

Somers 19, East Windsor 44

Somers 15, East Granby 50

Canton 19, East Windsor 44

Canton 16, East Granby 47

East Windsor 26, East Granby 29

At Simsbury

Individual results – Jack Dendinger (Ca) 18:40 for 3.1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Benjamin Campion (S) 19:03, 3. J. Maddox (EW) 19:43, 4. Alex Deveau (S) 19:44, 5. Thomas Purcell (Ca) 20:14; 6. Ethan Lindquist (Ca) 20:30, 7. Woodelson Bissalion (S) 20:35, 8. Jon Duperre (S) 20:37, 9. Jake Breton (S) 20:42, 10. B. Heustis (S) 20:43

Records: Canton 9-3, Somers 8-4, East Granby 1-11, East Windsor 1-10

NCCC leaders: Suffield 10-0, Granby 10-2, Ellington 10-2, Canton 9-3, Somers 8-4, Bolton 7-3

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Farmington 20, Avon 43

At Avon (Oct. 12)

Individual results – Mareen Ek (A) 20:48 for 3.1 miles at Fisher Meadows, 2. Anna Weygang (F) 21:02, 3. Ella Szczepanski (F) 22:04, 4. Ilona Csoka (F) 22:38, 4. Cara Szczepanski (F) 22:55, 6. Maria Weygang (F) 23:05, 7. Ruda Kansara (F) 24:24, 8. Lile Chekas (F) 24:38, 9. Grace Bachand (F) 24:43, 10. Yasmin Rensch (A) 24:54

Records: Avon 1-4, Farmington 4-3

Somers 15, Canton 46

Somers 15, East Windsor 50

Somers 15, East Granby 50

Canton 15, East Windsor 50

Canton 15, East Granby 50

At Simsbury

Individual results – Rachel St. Germain (S) 19:57 for 3,1 miles at Stratton Brook Park, 2. Stephanie Burzynski (S) 22:00, 3. Gracie Flynn (S) 22:04, 4. April Kelly (S) 23:45, 5. Dara Salka (S) 24:37, 6. Sara St. Germain (S) 24:48, 7. Kylie WishneskI (Ca) 24:53, 8. Grace First (S) 25:14, 9. Morgan Babbitt (Ca) 25:28, 10. Jenna Cuniowski (Ca) 26:59

Records: Somers 12-0, Canton 6-6, East Windsor 0-9, East Granby 0-8

NCCC leaders: Somers 12-0, Bolton 9-1, Suffield 9-1, Ellington 9-3, Granby 8-4