Guardians easily win CCC boys golf fall tournament; Avon finishes tenth

The Glastonbury High boys golf team didn’t drop a dual meet this season and that streak of excellence continued Thursday at the CCC boys golf fall tournament at Stanley Golf Course in Farmington.

The Guardians had four players shoot 76 or better to roll to a dominating 17-stroke victory over Berlin, 294-311. Conard, which won the CCC West title, was a distant third with 325 points.

Fifteen Central Connecticut Conference boys golf teams decided to play in the fall season and it was the first time that the CCC has participated in a fall golf season. The Guardians won the CCC East championship.

Avon finished tenth with 334 points with Blake Barrett leading the way with six-over-par 76. Lewis Mills taking eleventh place with Aidan Carrano leading with a seven-over-par 77.

Conard’s Will Gregware won the individual tournament championship with a one-under-par 70. Glastonbury’s Connor Goode and Charlie Dean each tied for second place, two shots off the pace at 72.

Avon and Lewis Mills return to action on Monday when they participate in the CIAC Division II championship tournament beginning at 8 a.m. at Silo Point Country Club in Southbury. Starting times are now posted.

Simsbury and Farmington will be playing in the CIAC Division I event at Chippanee Country Club in Bristol on Monday. Starting times have been posted.

This is the first year that the CIAC has approved a fall golf season. Teams that did not play this fall will compete in the spring.

2021 Central Connecticut Conference boys golf championship (fall)

At Farmington (Stanley Golf Course)

Team results – 1. Glastonbury 294, 2. Berlin 311, 3. Conard 325, 4. NW Catholic 326, 5. Farmington 327, 6. Simsbury and Hall 328, 8. Southington 330, 9. Newington 331, 10. Avon 334, 11. Lewis Mills 343, 12. Wethersfield 344, 13. Rocky Hill 391. No team score: Bloomfield and New Britain

Top 10 individuals: 1. Will Gregware (Conard) 70 on the par 71 at Stanley Golf Course, 2. Connor Goode (Glastonbury) and Charlie Dean (Glastonbury) 72; 4. Xavier Goode (New Britain) and Nick Dinino (Glastonbury) 74; 6. Josh Braun (Berlin) 75; 7. Gavin Nuadus (Glastonbury), Terence Dornfield (Berlin), Braden Shea (Berlin), Michael Guerrera (Farmington), Blake Barrett (Avon), Matt Ganey (Hall), Charlie Martindale (Wethersfield) 76

Other local teams

Avon (334): Blake Barrett 76, Nathan Gaul 84, Andrew Deppe 89, Matt Ricapito 85, Steven Westrick 90

Farmington (327): Michael Guerrera 76, Caleb Smith 88, Sam Powell 80, EJ Sanchez 83, Tobin Grande 108

Lewis Mills (343): Aidan Carrano 77, Eli Pelletier 83, James Bolleyer 84, Liam O’Sullivan 94, Jacob Hall 89

Simsbury (328): Cameron Swan 79, Toby Mendes 89, Aidan Oullette 84, Ryan Varney 82, Adam Vincent 83