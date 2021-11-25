Record-breaking day for Bottoms Up 5K Turkey Trot in Avon

AVON, Nov. 25, 2021 – It was a record-breaking day for the fourth annual Bottoms Up 5K Turkey Trot at Thompson Brook School Thursday in Avon.

There were so many runners interested in running in the fundraising event that the start of the race was delayed 10 minutes to ensure everyone interested in running could participate.

And on the course, there were a pair of record-breaking performances from Newington’s Sean Oushana and Rocky Hill’s Elizabeth Stockman, who both broke course records Thursday.

Oushana won the 3.1-mile race in a record time of 16:14, shattering the previous record of 18:57 set two years ago in 2019. Stockman finished second overall with a time of 17:10, erasing the previous women’s record of 19:03 also set in 2019.

There were 374 runners signed up for the event and 345 finished, topping results from 2019 when 270 runners signed up and 252 finished.

Runners donated over $2,300 during the registration process, according to race director and founder Dawn Zavalishin. Bristol’s Nichole Michaud was the top individual fundraiser with more than $600 raised while the Bad to Crohn’s team raised nearly $600.

Funds raised at the race are donated to hospitals, medical centers, Pediatric Centers for IBD (inflammatory bowel disease), and physician offices across the country to help patients and families with expenses associated with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis such as health care costs, hotel stays, meals, gas, and more.

“We are very blessed,” Zavalishin said. “And it’s the warmest day we’ve had for the race so we’re super excited.”

It was sunny with little wind and temperatures in the mid 30s on Thursday morning when the race began on Thompson Brook Road a little after 9 a.m.

Families came out to run and walk. Some were dressed up in holiday costumes to get in a little workout before sitting down to a holiday dinner later in the day.

2021 Bottoms Up 5K Turkey Trot

At Avon

Overall results – 1. Sean Oushana, Newington, 16:41.5 (new course record. Old mark 18:57, 2019), 2. Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill, 17:10.5, 3. William Ambruster, 17:52, 4. Greg Schroeder, Avon, 18:11. 5. Erza Winston, Delmar, N.Y., 18:22, 6. Angel Lopez 18:36, 7. Jonathan Rosow, Avon, 18:57, 8. Sarah Frey, Farmington, 19:15, 9. Patrick Kozey, Hardwick, MA, 19:21, 10. Ben Chilson Parks, Burlington, 19:22

Top 10 women – 1. Elizabeth Stockman (2nd overall), Rocky Hill (new course record, old mark, 19:03, 2019), 17:10.5, 2. Sarah Frey (8), Farmington 19:15, 3. Rachel Rosow (15), Avon, 19:51, 4. Erin McGuire (28), Avon, 21:13, 5. Larissa Giordano (36), Southington, 21:58, 6. Jessica Eldredge (39), Bloomfield, 21:58, 7. Abigail Fermald (40), 22:01, 8. Olivia Reynolds (41), Avon 22:05, 9. Erin Corbett (44) 22:30, 10. Rachel Fischler (47), Avon 22:36

Overall race results

Year: Men’s champion Women’s champion 2021: Sean Oushana, Newington (1), 16:14 Elizabeth Stockman, Rocky Hill (2), 17:10 2020: Virtual race due to COVID-19 pandemic 2019: Jesse Tubb (1), 18:57 Morgan Roche, Orlando, FL (4), 19:03 2018: Ethan Pinkes, West Hartford (1), 19:17 Alison Guterman, Simsbury (2), 20:17