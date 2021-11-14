Two early goals help Fitch eliminate No. 22 Avon

GROTON, Nov. 13, 2021 – Two first half goals were enough as No. 14 Fitch-Groton boys soccer team moved into the Class L semifinals with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 22 Avon on Saturday.

Fitch (13-6) will meet No. 2 Watertown next week in the semifinals.

Fitch, also known as the Falcons, took a 1-0 lead on a direct kick from Sebastian Duffy. Fitch made it 2-0 when Peter Petropoulos nearly dribbled the length of the field and scored with 18:37 remaining in the first half.

Avon finishes the season with a 9-6-4 record.