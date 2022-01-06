No. 9 Simsbury gets back on winning track with win over Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jan. 6, 2022 — Two days after losing their first game of the season in a defensive battle against No. 11 Southington, the No. 9 Simsbury High girls basketball team got back on the winning track with a 59-47 win over host Manchester Thursday night in Central Connecticut Conference action.

Lauren Sabia had a game-high 18 points to lead the Trojans (6-1) while Faye Kaplinski scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Olivia Jarvis scored seven and pulled down 10 rebounds. Amanda Gallagher added 13 points for Simsbury.

The Trojans had a 33-14 lead at the half. Simsbury is scheduled to host Tolland (1-2) on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at Simsbury to makeup a game that was postponed from December 30.

The Trojans leaped into the GameTimeCT’s top 10 girls basketball poll earlier this week at No. 9 after winning their first five games of the season before dropping a 36-33 decision to Southington (6-0) on Tuesday on the road.

Simsbury 59, Manchester 47

At Manchester

Simsbury (59) Lauren Sabia 8 1 18, Moira Hughes 0 1 1, Katie Perlitz 2 2 6, Olivia Jarvis 3 1 7, Alex Peterson 0 0 0, Faye Kaplinski 6 0 12, Amanda Gallagher 4 3 13, Amelia Rogers 1 0 2. Totals 24 8 59.

Manchester (47) Sanai Worrell 4 3 12, Madison Boilard 2 0 5, Saron Hesford 2 1 6, Tiara Tyson 8 3 14, Elise Ryan 2 0 6, Alayshia Bell 2 0 4. Totals 20 7 47.

Simsbury (6-1) 14 19 10 16 — 59

Manchester (1-5) 6 8 9 24 — 47

Three-point goals: Sabia (S), Gallagher (S) 2, Worrell (M), Boilard (M), Hesford (M), Ryan (M) 2