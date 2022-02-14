Strong fourth quarter effort lifts Farmington past Avon

AVON, Feb. 14, 2022 – The Farmington High girls basketball erased a five-point deficit and scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Avon in a CCC West contest Monday night with a 41-30 victory.

The River Hawks (13-7) trailed 23-18 after three quarters but Farmington rallied in the fourth quarter to surge past the Falcons (5-14). Farmington sank 22 free throws in the game to just one for the Falcons.

It was the final regular season game of the season for Farmington, who will begin play in the CCC girls basketball tournament on Thursday.

Avon (5-14) has one more opportunity to earn a berth in the CIAC Class L tournament. The Falcons can reach the 30 percent qualifying threshold if they beat Haddam-Killingworth on Wednesday night.

Adi Standish led Avon with seven points while Erin Geary and Lindsey Arigoni each had six points. Emily Sanchez had 12 points to lead Farmington, including nine free throws.

Farmington 41, Avon 30

At Avon

Farmington (41) Darla Fournier 3-4-10, Emily Sanchez 1-9-12, Brooke Jones 1-2-4, Abby Finn 0-2-2, Sarah Bertolette 0-0-0, Avery Anderson 2-3-7, Mackenzie Campbell 0-0-0, Abby Bertolette 1-1-3, Anna Loughman 1-1-3. Totals 9-22

Avon (30) Sophie Mango 1-0-2, Lindsey Arigoni 2-0-6, Erin Geary 3-0-6, Adi Standish 3-1-7, Sophie DiBella 2-0-4, Gianna Godbout 1-0-3, Lindsey Snyder 0-0-0, Lucy Belval 1-0-2. Totals 13-1

Farmington (13-7) 5 4 9 24 — 41

Avon (5-14) 4 9 10 7 — 30

Three-point shots: Sanchez (F), Arigoni (A) 2, Godbout (A )