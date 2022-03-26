Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: April 2-9, 2022

It’s opening week for the 2022 high school spring sports in Connecticut. Coaches, managers and team officials from any Farmington Valley high school can email results to us at ctwrestling7@yahoo.com

Saturday, April 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hall at Canton, 3:45 p.m.

Monday April 4
BASEBALL
Windsor at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Gilbert at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Simsbury, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rockville/Coventry/Stafford at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Stonington at Avon, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5
BASEBALL
Bolton at Canton, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canton at Bolton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Farmington at Avon, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Rockville, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
East Windsor at Canton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6
BASEBALL
Avon at Tolland, 3:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Hartford Public, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Wethersfield at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Suffield, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Suffield at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK and FIELD
Hall at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon at Simsbury, 3 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Canton, 3:45 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Middletown at Avon, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 7
BOYS LACROSSE
Watertown at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bacon Academy at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
ULTIMATE
Xavier at Avon, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 8
BASEBALL
Glastonbury at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
Canton at Rockville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Avon at Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.
Rockville at Canton, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rocky Hill at Avon, 4 p.m.
Canton at Somers, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Avon at Berlin, 6 p.m.
Somers at Canton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Avon at South Windsor, 3:45 p.m.
Ellington at Canton, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Canton at Farmington, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton at Old Lyme, 11 a.m.

