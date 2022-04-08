Connect with us

Binghamton tops Yard Goats in season-opening victory

There was a sellout crowd in Hartford for the season-opening contest for the Yard Goats Friday night. Binghamton beat Hartford, 9-3, (Photo courtesy Hartford Yard Goats)

HARTFORD, April 8, 2022 – Colorado Rockies prospect Michael Toglia cranked a two-run homer into the second deck in right field but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 8-2, in the 2022 season opener at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The Eastern League game was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,542 in Hartford.  Binghamton scored six runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer by Francisco Alvarez. 

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Brett Baty in the first inning off Hartford starter Mitch Kilkenny.  The Yard Goats stranded a pair of doubles in the first two innings. 

The Rumble Ponies scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead.  Hayden Senger tripled, Jeremy Vazquez singled and Francisco Alvarez cranked a three-run homer in the frame.  Ronny Mauricio capped the rally with an RBI single. 

The Yard Goats scored two runs in the eighth inning as Michael Toglia smashed a two-run home run.

The Eastern League played their final season in 2019 and it was disbanded prior to the 2021 season as part of a reorganization of minor league baseball. The Yard Goats played in the Double A Northeast League in 2021 but minor league baseball officials rebranded the league as the Eastern League for 2022.

The Yard Goats and Rumple Ponies play the second game of a three game series on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Nick Bush will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Marcel Renteria will start for the Rumble Ponies. 

 

