2022 CCC spring tournaments

Pairings and results for 2022 Central Connecticut Conference spring post-season tournaments.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 24
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Wednesday, May 25
Semifinals at higher seeds
Friday, May 27
Championship at higher seed
BOYS LACROSSE
Monday, May 23
CCC South semifinals
(4) Lewis Mills at (1) Wethersfield)
(3) Bristol co-op at (2) Tolland
CCC North semifinals
(4) RHAM at (1) Farmington
(3) South Windsor at (2) NW Catholic
CCC Central semifinals
(4) Hall at (1) Glastonbury
(3) East Catholic at (2) Simsbury
Wednesday, May 25
Championship matches
At Conard, times TBA
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday, May 25
Quarterfinals at higher seeds
Thursday, May 26
Semifinals at high seeds
Friday, May 27
Championship
Site TBA
TRACK and FIELD
Monday, May 23
CCC West championships at Hall, 1 p.m.
CCC East championships at East Hartford
Tuesday, May 24
CCC North at New Britain
CCC South at Platt High
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday, May 31
At Tunxis Plantation, 8 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Thursday, June 2
At Stanley Golf Course, 2 p.m.