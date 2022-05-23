2022 CCC spring tournaments

Pairings and results for 2022 Central Connecticut Conference spring post-season tournaments.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 24

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Wednesday, May 25

Semifinals at higher seeds

Friday, May 27

Championship at higher seed

BOYS LACROSSE

Monday, May 23

CCC South semifinals

(4) Lewis Mills at (1) Wethersfield)

(3) Bristol co-op at (2) Tolland

CCC North semifinals

(4) RHAM at (1) Farmington

(3) South Windsor at (2) NW Catholic

CCC Central semifinals

(4) Hall at (1) Glastonbury

(3) East Catholic at (2) Simsbury

Wednesday, May 25

Championship matches

At Conard, times TBA

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday, May 25

Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Thursday, May 26

Semifinals at high seeds

Friday, May 27

Championship

Site TBA

TRACK and FIELD

Monday, May 23

CCC West championships at Hall, 1 p.m.

CCC East championships at East Hartford

Tuesday, May 24

CCC North at New Britain

CCC South at Platt High

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, May 31

At Tunxis Plantation, 8 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Thursday, June 2

At Stanley Golf Course, 2 p.m.