Canton shuts down Granby in dominant NCCC Tournament victory

GRANBY, May 24, 2022 – The Canton High and Granby Memorial girls lacrosse teams split a pair of North Central Connecticut Conference games this season with each team winning their respective contest by a score of 10-9.

Canton, Granby and Ellington finished tied for the league championship in the first three-way tie in league history. All three teams finished 8-2 in the league this spring.

On Tuesday, Canton shutdown Granby’s offense in the NCCC Tournament semifinal. No. 3 Canton allowed just two goals to beat the No. 2 Bears, 10-2. Canton (12-5) advances to Thursday’s NCCC Tournament championship game against top-seeded Ellington at 5 p.m. in Canton.

“It was our best game of the season,” Canton coach Sean Cole said.

Canton defender Hayley Keen spent the contest shadowing Granby’s top scorer Mackenna Cassin throughout the contest. Cassin got six goals on net but nothing past Canton goalie Ava Dakin, who had 17 saves.

Five different players scored for Canton led by Heather Delbone with three goals, Jordan Defina and Mary DeRitis with two goals each and Gabby DelSanto, Avery Brown and Megan Haynes with one goal each.

Canton is looking for their fifth straight NCCC Tournament championship. The Warriors won four in a row from 2016-19. The 2020 season was cancelled by the pandemic while the 2021 NCCC Tournament was rained out.

Ellington is making their first final appearance since 2017.

Canton 10, Granby 2

At Granby

Canton (12-5) 4 6 — 10

Granby (12-5) 1 1 — 2

Goals: Mia Duff (G), Alyssa Mackowski (G), Gabby DelSanto (C), Heather Delbone (C) 3, Jordan DeFina (C) 2, Avery Brown (C), Mary DeRitis (C) 2, Megan Haynes (C); Assists: DelSanto (C) 3, Saves: Ava Dakin (C) 17, Alexis Dimeo (G) 5