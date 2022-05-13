Pengel hits pair of home runs in Avon’s win over Canton

AVON, May 13, 2022—Avon High pitcher Jackie Pengel can mow them down at the plate. She can also deposit balls over the fence.

Pengel hit a pair of home runs on Friday to lead the Avon High softball team to a 6-3 win over Canton in a non-conference game at Fisher Meadows. Pengel, who will play at Syracuse next spring, has now hit a game-leading nine home runs in 15 games for the Falcons (11-4).

Avon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single from Amanda Hasler and a two-out single to centerfield by Kayla Jette. Pengel extended the lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a solo home run.

Avon got solo home runs from Pengel and Hasler in the fifth inning to take a 6-0 lead. Hasler has hit eight homers this year.

On the mound, Pengel (9-3) gave up one hit and struck out 14 in five innings of work. It was her 11th game of the season with more than 10 strikeouts in a single game.

Joelle Daigneault had a single and two RBI for the Warriors (10-6). Alice Butterfield went the distance on the mound for Canton, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

Canton returns to action on Monday by traveling to East Windsor to challenge the East Windsor/SMSA co-op. Avon will host Rocky Hill on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Avon 6, Canton 3

At Avon

Canton (10-6) 000 000 3 — 3-4-3

Avon (11-4) 201 120 x — 6-7-2

Alice Butterfield and Joy Shand; Jackie Pengel, Michala Centofanti (6) and Amanda Hasler; WP: Pengel (9-3); LP: Butterfield (7-6); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: Pengel (A) 2, Hasler (A)