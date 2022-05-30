Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: May 31-June 5, 2022

Tuesday, May 31
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
First round: Canton at Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.
Class M tournament
First round: Sheehan at Lewis Mills, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
First round: Thomaston at Canton
Class L tournament
First round: Windsor at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S tournament
Second round: Bacon Academy at Canton
TRACK and FIELD
Class S championships
Canton at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10:30 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Second round: Bethel at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Second round: Masuk at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon, Lewis Mills at CCC Championship at Tunxis Meade
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 7 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
Second round: Canton/Immaculate winner vs. Lyman Memorial/East Catholic winner
Class M tournament
Second round: Lewis Mills/Sheehan winner at Nonnewaug
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
Second round: Thomaston/Canton winner at Lyman Memorial
Class L tournament
Second round: Avon/Windsor winner vs. Berlin/Bunnell
BOYS LACROSSE
Class M tournament
Second round: Avon at Waterford
Class S tournament
Second round: New Fairfield/North Branford winner at Canton
TRACK and FIELD
Class MM championships
Avon at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals: Avon/Bethel winner vs. Ellington/Branford winner, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Quarterfinals: Avon/Masuk winner vs. North Haven/Pomperaug winner, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NCCC Tournament at Tallwood CC (Hebron)
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 2
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 3
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
Class L tournament
Quarterfinals
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals: Canton/Bacon Academy winner vs. TBA
BOYS TENNIS
Class M championship
At Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L championship
At Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 4
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals
BOYS LACROSSE
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 5
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Amenia, N.Y. (Doc Bartlett Field), 1 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Previous spring results
May 23-30, 2022
May 16-22, 2022
May 9-15, 2022
May 2-8, 2022
April 25-30, 2022
April 18-23, 2022
April 11-16, 2022
April 2-9, 2022

Previous results
Winter 2021-22

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Results