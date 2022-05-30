Weekly scoreboard: May 31-June 5, 2022

Tuesday, May 31

BASEBALL

Class S tournament

First round: Canton at Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.

Class M tournament

First round: Sheehan at Lewis Mills, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class S tournament

First round: Thomaston at Canton

Class L tournament

First round: Windsor at Avon

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S tournament

Second round: Bacon Academy at Canton

TRACK and FIELD

Class S championships

Canton at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class M tournament

Second round: Bethel at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L tournament

Second round: Masuk at Avon, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Avon, Lewis Mills at CCC Championship at Tunxis Meade

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 7 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

BASEBALL

Class S tournament

Second round: Canton/Immaculate winner vs. Lyman Memorial/East Catholic winner

Class M tournament

Second round: Lewis Mills/Sheehan winner at Nonnewaug

SOFTBALL

Class S tournament

Second round: Thomaston/Canton winner at Lyman Memorial

Class L tournament

Second round: Avon/Windsor winner vs. Berlin/Bunnell

BOYS LACROSSE

Class M tournament

Second round: Avon at Waterford

Class S tournament

Second round: New Fairfield/North Branford winner at Canton

TRACK and FIELD

Class MM championships

Avon at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class M tournament

Quarterfinals: Avon/Bethel winner vs. Ellington/Branford winner, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L tournament

Quarterfinals: Avon/Masuk winner vs. North Haven/Pomperaug winner, 3 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

NCCC Tournament at Tallwood CC (Hebron)

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 2

BOYS TENNIS

Class M tournament

Semifinals, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L tournament

Semifinals, 3 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 3

SOFTBALL

Class S tournament

Quarterfinals

Class L tournament

Quarterfinals

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class S tournament

Quarterfinals: Canton/Bacon Academy winner vs. TBA

BOYS TENNIS

Class M championship

At Wesleyan, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class L championship

At Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

BASEBALL

Class S tournament

Quarterfinals

Class M tournament

Quarterfinals

BOYS LACROSSE

Class M tournament

Quarterfinals

Class S tournament

Quarterfinals

PRO SOCCER

Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Amenia, N.Y. (Doc Bartlett Field), 1 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

