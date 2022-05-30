Weekly scoreboard: May 31-June 5, 2022

Tuesday, May 31
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
First round: Canton at Immaculate, 3:30 p.m.
Class M tournament
First round: Sheehan at Lewis Mills, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
First round: Thomaston at Canton
Class L tournament
First round: Windsor at Avon
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S tournament
Second round: Bacon Academy at Canton
TRACK and FIELD
Class S championships
Canton at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10:30 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Second round: Bethel at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Second round: Masuk at Avon, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Avon, Lewis Mills at CCC Championship at Tunxis Meade
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Torrington (Fuessenich Park), 7 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
Second round: Canton/Immaculate winner vs. Lyman Memorial/East Catholic winner
Class M tournament
Second round: Lewis Mills/Sheehan winner at Nonnewaug
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
Second round: Thomaston/Canton winner at Lyman Memorial
Class L tournament
Second round: Avon/Windsor winner vs. Berlin/Bunnell
BOYS LACROSSE
Class M tournament
Second round: Avon at Waterford
Class S tournament
Second round: New Fairfield/North Branford winner at Canton
TRACK and FIELD
Class MM championships
Avon at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals: Avon/Bethel winner vs. Ellington/Branford winner, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Quarterfinals: Avon/Masuk winner vs. North Haven/Pomperaug winner, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
NCCC Tournament at Tallwood CC (Hebron)
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, June 2
BOYS TENNIS
Class M tournament
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L tournament
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 3
SOFTBALL
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
Class L tournament
Quarterfinals
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals: Canton/Bacon Academy winner vs. TBA
BOYS TENNIS
Class M championship
At Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class L championship
At Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
BASEBALL
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals
BOYS LACROSSE
Class M tournament
Quarterfinals
Class S tournament
Quarterfinals
PRO SOCCER
Hartford at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 5
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Amenia, N.Y. (Doc Bartlett Field), 1 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
