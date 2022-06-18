Another slow start hurts Crushers in loss to Valley Thunder

CANTON, June 25, 2022 – Once again, a slow start hurt the Canton Crushers baseball team.

A week ago, the Crushers gave up the first nine runs of the game in an eight-run loss to Burlington. On Saturday morning, the Valley Thunder Ducks scored the first five runs of the game and led by seven runs at one point as the Ducks handed Canton their fourth straight loss with an 12-7 victory in Tri-State League action at Bowdoin Field.

Jack Rose and Ben Sullivan were each 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI for the Crushers, now 2-5. Jake Bryant was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBI.

Valley Thunder (4-4) led 5-0 after one inning and 8-1 after six innings.

For the Ducks, Ty Pelletier was 3-for-5 with one RBI while Shane Fusco was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Alex Hinkle was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the winners.

Valley Thunder starting pitcher Kyle Deddona went eight innings to earn the win, allowing nine hits and striking out nine. He did scatter six walks.

Canton had a season-high 13 hits in the game but also allowed a season-high 14 hits for the opponent.

The Crushers return to action on Tuesday when they visit Walker Field at 5:45 p.m. to face the Winsted Whalers.

Valley Thunder 12, Canton 7

At Canton

Valley Thunder (4-4) 500 003 112 — 12-14-1

Canton (2-5) 010 000 123 — 7-13-5

Kyle Deddona, Ryan Pelletier (9) and unknown; Cam Gaudet, Matt Rose (7) and unknown; WP: Deddona; LP: Gaudet (0-1); 2B: Jake Bryant (C), Jack Rose (C), Ben Sullivan (C), Ryan Pelletier (V), Shane Fusco (V), Alex Hinkle (V)