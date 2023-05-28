Houle to attend Northfield Mt. Hermon

Colby Houle of Collinsville, a former Canton Middle School student, will be wrestling at Northfield Mount Hermon in Northfield, Mass., next season, the team announced earlier this month through several social media accounts.

Houle, who trains with Refinery Wrestling Club out of Danbury, has been wrestling for years.

He was second at the National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) national championship meet in March in the middle school division at 119 pounds. He went 6-1 in the tournament with five pins before losing in the finals to Brock Rothermal of Pennsylvania in 1:23. Houle had a 4-3 win in the semifinals of New Jersey’s Amari Vann, thanks to an escape with 1:12 left in the match.

Houle has won the New England youth wrestling championships the past two seasons. He was first at 124 pounds in March and first at 106 in 2022. He won a Connecticut youth wrestling title in 2022 at 110 pounds.

Houle has placed twice at the Super 32 Classic preseason tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina in the past two seasons. He was third at 120 pounds in October 2022 and seventh at 100 pounds in October 2021.