Baseball

Lincoln gets second career no-hitter in shutout victory

CANTON, May 15, 2023 – Pitcher Sammy Lincoln struck out nine and didn’t allow a hit as the Canton High baseball team closed out the North Central Connecticut Conference portion of their schedule with an 11-0 win over the East Windsor/CREC International Studies co-op team in five innings Monday at Bowdoin Field.

Lincoln, now 4-1 on the season, earned a piece of his second career no-hitter. He didn’t allow a hit and walked five in five innings of work. He threw 73 pitches.

A year ago, Lincoln threw 4.2 innings and Tanner Quinn threw 2.1 innings as they combined to throw a seven-inning no-hitter against Bolton on April 22. There have been just four no-hitters thrown by Canton pitchers since 1993.

Canton (10-7, 6-6 NCCC) got 12 hits in the victory including 2-for-3 performances from Rob Dlubac, Noah Asmar and Max Sedor, who each had a RBI. Jackson Sengal had a single and two RBI for the Warriors.

Canton 11, East Windsor/International 0
At Canton
EW/International (9-7)     000  00  — 0-0-2
Canton (10-7)                    000  (11)x – 11-12-3
Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (4) and unknown; Sammy Lincoln and Noah Asmar; WP: Lincoln (4-1); LP: Blachuta

Suffield 6, East Granby 5
SUFFIELD, May 15, 2023 – Bases-loaded singles by Will Winiarski and Danny Jamrog with two outs in the bottom of the seventh lifted Suffield (6-10) to a 6-5 win over East Granby (8-8) on Monday. The Wildcats scored three runs in the seventh to win after giving up four to the Crusaders in the top of the seventh inning.

Suffield 6, East Granby 5
At Suffield
East Granby (8-8)              010  000  4  – 5-9-2
Suffield (6-10)                    000  003  3  — 6-11-5
Luke Guyer, Kyle Anthony (6), Ben Nardi (7) and unknown; Sam Beaudoin and unknown; WP: Beaudoin; LP: Anthony; 2B: James Fagnant (EG), 3B: Ryan Dusto (S)

Hall 10, Lewis Mills 6
BURLINGTON, May 15, 2023 – Lewis Mills (9-7) made seven errors as Hall beat the Spartans, 10-6 in a CCC West contest. Jeremy Simonds went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for Mills while Noah Moriarty hit his first career home run.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

