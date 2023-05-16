Lincoln gets second career no-hitter in shutout victory

CANTON, May 15, 2023 – Pitcher Sammy Lincoln struck out nine and didn’t allow a hit as the Canton High baseball team closed out the North Central Connecticut Conference portion of their schedule with an 11-0 win over the East Windsor/CREC International Studies co-op team in five innings Monday at Bowdoin Field.

Lincoln, now 4-1 on the season, earned a piece of his second career no-hitter. He didn’t allow a hit and walked five in five innings of work. He threw 73 pitches.

A year ago, Lincoln threw 4.2 innings and Tanner Quinn threw 2.1 innings as they combined to throw a seven-inning no-hitter against Bolton on April 22. There have been just four no-hitters thrown by Canton pitchers since 1993.

Canton (10-7, 6-6 NCCC) got 12 hits in the victory including 2-for-3 performances from Rob Dlubac, Noah Asmar and Max Sedor, who each had a RBI. Jackson Sengal had a single and two RBI for the Warriors.

Canton 11, East Windsor/International 0

At Canton

EW/International (9-7) 000 00 — 0-0-2

Canton (10-7) 000 (11)x – 11-12-3

Matt Blachuta, Trey Moses (4) and unknown; Sammy Lincoln and Noah Asmar; WP: Lincoln (4-1); LP: Blachuta

Suffield 6, East Granby 5

SUFFIELD, May 15, 2023 – Bases-loaded singles by Will Winiarski and Danny Jamrog with two outs in the bottom of the seventh lifted Suffield (6-10) to a 6-5 win over East Granby (8-8) on Monday. The Wildcats scored three runs in the seventh to win after giving up four to the Crusaders in the top of the seventh inning.

Suffield 6, East Granby 5

At Suffield

East Granby (8-8) 010 000 4 – 5-9-2

Suffield (6-10) 000 003 3 — 6-11-5

Luke Guyer, Kyle Anthony (6), Ben Nardi (7) and unknown; Sam Beaudoin and unknown; WP: Beaudoin; LP: Anthony; 2B: James Fagnant (EG), 3B: Ryan Dusto (S)

Hall 10, Lewis Mills 6

BURLINGTON, May 15, 2023 – Lewis Mills (9-7) made seven errors as Hall beat the Spartans, 10-6 in a CCC West contest. Jeremy Simonds went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for Mills while Noah Moriarty hit his first career home run.