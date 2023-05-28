Weekly scoreboard: May 29-June 4, 2023

Tuesday, May 30

BASEBALL

CIAC Class LL, first round

Simsbury at Fairfield Warde, 3:30 p.m.

Farmington at Staples, 4 p.m.

CIAC Class L, first round

Wethersfield at Avon, 4 p.m.

CIAC Class M, first round

Lewis Mills a Wolcott, 3:30 p.m.

Granby at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

CIAC Class S, first round

East Windsor/International at Canton. 4 p.m.

Somers at East Granby, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class LL, first round

Simsbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

CIAC Class M, first round

Granby at Platt Tech, 3 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Kaynor Tech, 4 p.m.

CIAC Class S, first round

Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, first round

Simsbury at Amity

CIAC Class M, first round

Avon at Pomperaug, 5 p.m.

Farmington at Ellington, 5 p.m.

CIAC Class S, first round

Old Lyme at Canton, 5 p.m.

Old Saybrook at Granby, 5 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Weston, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Simsbury at Farmington

CIAC Class M quarterfinals

Notre Dame-West Haven at Avon (AOF), 3:45 p.m.

Class S quarterfinals

Granby at Stonington, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L quarterfinals

Joel Barlow at Avon (AMS), 3:45 p.m.

Fitch at Farmington

TRACK and FIELD

Canton at Class S championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4 p.m.

Avon at Class M championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation, Farmington, 8 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

BASEBALL

CIAC Class LL, L, M and S

Second round games

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class LL tournament

Second round games

CIAC Class M, second round

Granby/Platt Tech winner at Woodland

CIAC Class S, second round

Canton/Bolton winner at Norwich Tech, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, first round

Southington at Simsbury, 4:30 p.m.

CIAC Class M, first round

Pomperaug at Avon, 4 p.m.

East Lyme at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

CIAC Class S, first round

Canton at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.

Granby at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Foran, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class L, first round

Simsbury at Shelton

CIAC Class M, first round

Farmington at Pomperaug

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class L, M and S

Semifinal round matches

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L tournament

Semifinal round matches

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

BOYS TENNIS

CIAC Class L, M and S

Championship matches

GIRLS TENNIS

CIAC Class L tournament

Championship match

BOYS GOLF

CCC Spring Tournament championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.

NCCC championship at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Burlington at Canton (Bowdoin), 5:45 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 2

SOFTBALL

CIAC Class LL, M and S

Quarterfinal round games

GIRLS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, M and S

Quarterfinal round games

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

CIAC Class L and M

Quarterfinal round games

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

BASEBALL

CIAC Class LL, L, M and S

Quarterfinal round games

BOYS LACROSSE

CIAC Class L, M and S

Quarterfinal round games

PRO SOCCER

Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

TRI-STATE BASEBALL

Canton at Naugatuck (Hotchkiss Field), 10 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Simsbury at Ellington, 11 a.m. (season opener)

PRO BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL

Hartford at Akron, 1 p.m.

Previous Spring 2023 results

May 22-28, 2023

May 15-21, 2023

May 8-14, 2023

May 1-7, 2023

April 24-30, 2023

April 17-23, 2023

April 9-16, 2023

March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results

March 5-12, 2023

Feb. 27- March 4, 2023

Feb. 20-26, 2023

Feb. 13-19, 2023

Feb. 6-11, 2023

Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023

Jan. 22-28, 2023

Jan. 16-21, 2023

Jan. 9-14, 2023

Jan. 2-8, 2023

Dec. 27-31, 2022

Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 7-18, 2022