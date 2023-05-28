Weekly scoreboard: May 29-June 4, 2023

Tuesday, May 30
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Simsbury at Fairfield Warde, 3:30 p.m.
Farmington at Staples, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class L, first round
Wethersfield at Avon, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Lewis Mills a Wolcott, 3:30 p.m.
Granby at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
East Windsor/International at Canton. 4 p.m.
Somers at East Granby, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Simsbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Granby at Platt Tech, 3 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Kaynor Tech, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury at Amity
CIAC Class M, first round
Avon at Pomperaug, 5 p.m.
Farmington at Ellington, 5 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Old Lyme at Canton, 5 p.m.
Old Saybrook at Granby, 5 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Weston, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Simsbury at Farmington
CIAC Class M quarterfinals
Notre Dame-West Haven at Avon (AOF), 3:45 p.m.
Class S quarterfinals
Granby at Stonington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Joel Barlow at Avon (AMS), 3:45 p.m.
Fitch at Farmington
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Class S championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4 p.m.
Avon at Class M championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation, Farmington, 8 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, L, M and S
Second round games
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL tournament
Second round games
CIAC Class M, second round
Granby/Platt Tech winner at Woodland
CIAC Class S, second round
Canton/Bolton winner at Norwich Tech, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Southington at Simsbury, 4:30 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Pomperaug at Avon, 4 p.m.
East Lyme at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.
Granby at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Foran, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury at Shelton
CIAC Class M, first round
Farmington at Pomperaug
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L, M and S
Semifinal round matches
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L tournament
Semifinal round matches
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L, M and S
Championship matches
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L tournament
Championship match
BOYS GOLF
CCC Spring Tournament championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.
NCCC championship at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Canton (Bowdoin), 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 2
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L and M
Quarterfinal round games
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
PRO SOCCER
Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Naugatuck (Hotchkiss Field), 10 a.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Ellington, 11 a.m. (season opener)
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 1 p.m.
