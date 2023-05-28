Connect with us

Results

Weekly scoreboard: May 29-June 4, 2023

Tuesday, May 30
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Simsbury at Fairfield Warde, 3:30 p.m.
Farmington at Staples, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class L, first round
Wethersfield at Avon, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Lewis Mills a Wolcott, 3:30 p.m.
Granby at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
East Windsor/International at Canton. 4 p.m.
Somers at East Granby, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL, first round
Simsbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Granby at Platt Tech, 3 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Kaynor Tech, 4 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton at Bolton, 3:45 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury at Amity
CIAC Class M, first round
Avon at Pomperaug, 5 p.m.
Farmington at Ellington, 5 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Old Lyme at Canton, 5 p.m.
Old Saybrook at Granby, 5 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Weston, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Simsbury at Farmington
CIAC Class M quarterfinals
Notre Dame-West Haven at Avon (AOF), 3:45 p.m.
Class S quarterfinals
Granby at Stonington, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L quarterfinals
Joel Barlow at Avon (AMS), 3:45 p.m.
Fitch at Farmington
TRACK and FIELD
Canton at Class S championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 4 p.m.
Avon at Class M championships at Willow Brook Park, New Britain, 10 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
CCC Tournament championships at Tunxis Plantation, Farmington, 8 a.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, L, M and S
Second round games
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL tournament
Second round games
CIAC Class M, second round
Granby/Platt Tech winner at Woodland
CIAC Class S, second round
Canton/Bolton winner at Norwich Tech, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, first round
Southington at Simsbury, 4:30 p.m.
CIAC Class M, first round
Pomperaug at Avon, 4 p.m.
East Lyme at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.
CIAC Class S, first round
Canton at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.
Granby at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Foran, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L, first round
Simsbury at Shelton
CIAC Class M, first round
Farmington at Pomperaug
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L, M and S
Semifinal round matches
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L tournament
Semifinal round matches
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 1
BOYS TENNIS
CIAC Class L, M and S
Championship matches
GIRLS TENNIS
CIAC Class L tournament
Championship match
BOYS GOLF
CCC Spring Tournament championships at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m.
NCCC championship at Tallwood Country Club, Hebron
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Burlington at Canton (Bowdoin), 5:45 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 2
SOFTBALL
CIAC Class LL, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
GIRLS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
CIAC Class L and M
Quarterfinal round games
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3
BASEBALL
CIAC Class LL, L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
BOYS LACROSSE
CIAC Class L, M and S
Quarterfinal round games
PRO SOCCER
Louisville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 4
TRI-STATE BASEBALL
Canton at Naugatuck (Hotchkiss Field), 10 a.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Simsbury at Ellington, 11 a.m. (season opener)
PRO BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
PRO BASEBALL
Hartford at Akron, 1 p.m.

Previous Spring 2023 results
May 22-28, 2023
May 15-21, 2023
May 8-14, 2023
May 1-7, 2023
April 24-30, 2023
April 17-23, 2023
April 9-16, 2023
March 29-April 8, 2023

Previous Winter 2023 results
March 5-12, 2023
Feb. 27- March 4, 2023
Feb. 20-26, 2023
Feb. 13-19, 2023
Feb. 6-11, 2023 
Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2023
Jan. 22-28, 2023
Jan. 16-21, 2023
Jan. 9-14, 2023
Jan. 2-8, 2023
Dec. 27-31, 2022
Dec. 19-23, 2022
Dec. 7-18, 2022 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

