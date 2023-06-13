Guyer helps Simsbury Legion squad win second straight Zone 3 contest

MARLBOROUGH, June 12, 2023 – First baseman Luke Guyer was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to their second straight victory with a 7-4 Zone 3 victory over Tri-County on Monday night at West Field.

Shortstop James Fagnant, first baseman Jacob Croteau and third baseman J. Good each had two hits for Post 84, which improves to 2-3 on the season. Fagnant had a triple and drove in two runs.

Simsbury scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a tight 2-1 contest. Guyer had a RBI double in the sixth while Fagnant had a two-RBI triple. Croteau had a RBI single for Post 84.

Starting pitcher Kieran Berman pitched 5.2 innings and allowed six hits and struck out three. He walked four, Colby Wilheim allowed two hits. The two Post 84 hurlers combined to walk eight.

The pitchers got strong support from the Post 84 defense, which made just one error.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they visit Manchester to take on the East Hartford/Manchester co-op squad beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury 7, Tri-County 4

At Marlborough

Simsbury (2-3) 110 005 0 — 7-11-1

Tri-County (0-4) 010 000 0 — 4-8-2

Kieran Berman, Colby Wilheim (6) and Matthew Fagnant; Quinn, Person (6) and Blanchette; WP: Berman; LP: Quinn; 2B: Lusignan (T) 2, Luke Guyer (S), 3B: Matthew Fagnant