Plowboys dominate Canton in Tri-State League victory, 19-0

BETHLEHEM, June 20, 2023 – Pitcher George Bielizna threw four scoreless innings and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBI to lead the Bethlehem Plowboys to a 19-0 shutout win over the Canton Crushers in Tri-State League action Tuesday night at Gallop Field.

The Plowboys (6-3) had 22 hits with Matt Mancini going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Ricky Decoteaux going 3-for-5 with one RBI. Joe Rupe was 3-for-3 while teammate Greg Campbell was 2-or-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Jim Spirito and Scott Sperl had singles for the Crushers (3-7) while Tom Calzone had a double.

The 19-run margin of victory was the largest defeat in Crusher history, exceeding 18-run defeats at the hands of Litchfield in 2015 and Amenia in 2014. Nineteen runs allow ties the record for most runs allowed in a single by Canton. Litchfield in 2015 and Southington in 2018 also scored 19 runs in victories over Canton.

The 22 hits by the Plowboys was one hit shy of the most allowed in a single game by the Crushers. Southington had 23 hits in a win over the Crushers in 2018.

Canton returns home to Bowdoin Field on Sunday when they host Amenia, N.Y., at 4 p.m.

Bethlehem 19, Canton 0 (6)

At Bethlehem

Canton (3-7) 000 000 — 0-4-1

Bethlehem (6-3) 370 90x — 19-22-1

Tom Spirito, Rob Jones (3), Jim Spirito (5) and Jeff Mulhall; George Bielizna, Zach Fenn (5), Nate Brammer (6) and unknown; WP: Bielizna; LP: Tom Spirito (0-1); 2B: Tom Calzone (C); Matt Mancini (B); 3B: Ryan Reynolds (B); HR: Greg Campbell (B), George Bielizna (B)