2023 Tri-State League playoffs schedule and results

Playoff seeds: 1. Tri-Town, 2. Bethlehem, 3. Burlington, 4. Valley Ducks, 5. Brass City, 6. Amenia, 7. Winsted, 8. Connecticut Gamecocks, 9. Canton.

Notable: Naugatuck withdrew after the regular season and won’t be participating in the playoffs. … Brass City earned the fifth seed by sweeping their season series with Amenia. … The defending league champion is Tri-Town

Single-elimination

Tuesday, July 25

Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks, site TBA

First round: Best of three

Saturday, July 29

Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), noon

Winsted at Bethlehem

Amenia NY at Burlington

Brass City at Valley Ducks

Sunday, July 30

Tri-Town at Canton/Connecticut winner

Bethlehem at Winsted

Burlington at Amenia NY

Valley Ducks at Brass City

Monday, July 31

Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), if necessary

Winsted at Bethlehem (Gallup Field), 5:30 p.m., if necessary

Amenia NY at Burlington (Lewis Mills), 5:30 p.m., if necessary

Brass City at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:30 p.m., if necessary

Semifinal round (Best of three)

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Sunday, Aug. 6

Tri-State League championship series (best-of-3)

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 1: At Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Game 2: At Municipal Stadium, noon

Sunday, Aug. 13

Game 3: At Municipal Stadium, noon, if necessary

Connecticut Cup State Championship series

Featuring league champions from Tri-State League, Connecticut Twilight League, West Haven Twilight League, Greater Hartford Twilight League.

Friday, August 20

At Fuessenich Park

Saturday, August 21

At Fuessenich Park

Sunday, August 22

At TBA

2023 Tri-State League final standings

Regular season W-L Pct. GB Tri-Town Trojans 18-2 .900 — Bethlehem Plowboys 16-4 .800 2 Burlington Hunters 13-7 .650 5 Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 10-10 .500 8 Amenia (NY) Monarchs 9-11 .450 9 Brass City Vipers 9-11 .450 9 Winsted Whalers 8-12 .400 10 Connecticut Gamecocks 6-14 .300 10 Naugatuck Nightmare 6-14 .300 10 Canton Crushers 5-15 .250 11

Previous years

2022 Tri-State League playoffs

2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Tri-State League postseason results