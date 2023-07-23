Connect with us

Tri-State Baseball

2023 Tri-State League playoffs

2023 Tri-State League playoffs schedule and results
Playoff seeds: 1. Tri-Town, 2. Bethlehem, 3. Burlington, 4. Valley Ducks, 5. Brass City, 6. Amenia, 7. Winsted, 8. Connecticut Gamecocks, 9. Canton.
Notable: Naugatuck withdrew after the regular season and won’t be participating in the playoffs. … Brass City earned the fifth seed by sweeping their season series with Amenia. … The defending league champion is Tri-Town

Single-elimination
Tuesday, July 25
Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks, site TBA

First round: Best of three
Saturday, July 29
Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), noon
Winsted at Bethlehem
Amenia NY at Burlington
Brass City at Valley Ducks

Sunday, July 30
Tri-Town at Canton/Connecticut winner
Bethlehem at Winsted
Burlington at Amenia NY
Valley Ducks at Brass City

Monday, July 31
Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), if necessary
Winsted at Bethlehem (Gallup Field), 5:30 p.m., if necessary
Amenia NY at Burlington (Lewis Mills), 5:30 p.m., if necessary
Brass City at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:30 p.m., if necessary

Semifinal round (Best of three)
Friday, Aug. 4
Saturday, Aug. 5
Sunday, Aug. 6

Tri-State League championship series (best-of-3)
Friday, Aug. 11
Game 1: At Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Game 2: At Municipal Stadium, noon
Sunday, Aug. 13
Game 3: At Municipal Stadium, noon, if necessary

Connecticut Cup State Championship series
Featuring league champions from Tri-State League, Connecticut Twilight League, West Haven Twilight League, Greater Hartford Twilight League.
Friday, August 20
At Fuessenich Park
Saturday, August 21
At Fuessenich Park
Sunday, August 22
At TBA

 

2023 Tri-State League final standings

 

Regular season W-L Pct. GB
Tri-Town Trojans 18-2 .900
Bethlehem Plowboys 16-4 .800 2
Burlington Hunters 13-7 .650 5
Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 10-10 .500 8
Amenia (NY) Monarchs 9-11 .450 9
Brass City Vipers 9-11 .450 9
Winsted Whalers 8-12 .400 10
Connecticut Gamecocks 6-14 .300 10
Naugatuck Nightmare 6-14 .300 10
Canton Crushers 5-15 .250 11

Previous years

2022 Tri-State League playoffs
2021 Tri-State League postseason results
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Tri-State League postseason results

 

Related Topics

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Tri-State Baseball