2023 Tri-State League playoffs schedule and results
Playoff seeds: 1. Tri-Town, 2. Bethlehem, 3. Burlington, 4. Valley Ducks, 5. Brass City, 6. Amenia, 7. Winsted, 8. Connecticut Gamecocks, 9. Canton.
Notable: Naugatuck withdrew after the regular season and won’t be participating in the playoffs. … Brass City earned the fifth seed by sweeping their season series with Amenia. … The defending league champion is Tri-Town
Single-elimination
Tuesday, July 25
Canton at Connecticut Gamecocks, site TBA
First round: Best of three
Saturday, July 29
Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), noon
Winsted at Bethlehem
Amenia NY at Burlington
Brass City at Valley Ducks
Sunday, July 30
Tri-Town at Canton/Connecticut winner
Bethlehem at Winsted
Burlington at Amenia NY
Valley Ducks at Brass City
Monday, July 31
Canton/Connecticut winner at Tri-Town (Community Field, Litchfield), if necessary
Winsted at Bethlehem (Gallup Field), 5:30 p.m., if necessary
Amenia NY at Burlington (Lewis Mills), 5:30 p.m., if necessary
Brass City at Valley Ducks (Wolcott HS), 5:30 p.m., if necessary
Semifinal round (Best of three)
Friday, Aug. 4
Saturday, Aug. 5
Sunday, Aug. 6
Tri-State League championship series (best-of-3)
Friday, Aug. 11
Game 1: At Fuessenich Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Game 2: At Municipal Stadium, noon
Sunday, Aug. 13
Game 3: At Municipal Stadium, noon, if necessary
Connecticut Cup State Championship series
Featuring league champions from Tri-State League, Connecticut Twilight League, West Haven Twilight League, Greater Hartford Twilight League.
Friday, August 20
At Fuessenich Park
Saturday, August 21
At Fuessenich Park
Sunday, August 22
At TBA
2023 Tri-State League final standings
|Regular season
|W-L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-Town Trojans
|18-2
|.900
|—
|Bethlehem Plowboys
|16-4
|.800
|2
|Burlington Hunters
|13-7
|.650
|5
|Valley Ducks (Wolcott)
|10-10
|.500
|8
|Amenia (NY) Monarchs
|9-11
|.450
|9
|Brass City Vipers
|9-11
|.450
|9
|Winsted Whalers
|8-12
|.400
|10
|Connecticut Gamecocks
|6-14
|.300
|10
|Naugatuck Nightmare
|6-14
|.300
|10
|Canton Crushers
|5-15
|.250
|11
Previous years
2022 Tri-State League playoffs
2021 Tri-State League postseason results
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Tri-State League postseason results