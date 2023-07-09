Big fifth inning rally helps Simsbury U11 team win District 6 title

SIMSBURY, July 7, 2023 – Quinn Leonard had a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Simsbury 9-11 baseball team won the District 6 championship on Friday night with a 9-2 win over Canton.

Simsbury (7-0) had eight of their nine hits in the fifth inning to grab the lead for good. Neil Sullivan and Aiden Brower also had RBI singles in the big inning for Simsbury.

Luke Lefebvre pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out five to earn the win on the mound for Simsbury. Canton had won three of their last four ballgames.

Canton (4-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a double and an error.

Simsbury cut the lead to 2-1 in the second inning. Simsbury’s Gavin Roberts led off the winning with a walk and moved to third base on a pair of wild pitches. Ben Vincent walked and when Vincent was thrown out trying to steal second base, Roberts successfully stole home.

Simsbury went undefeated in the round robin portion of the D6 tournament before picking up wins over East Granby/Granby, 10-2, Avon, 4-3 and Canton to win the district championship.

Simsbury now advances to the state tournament where they will compete in Section II. Simsbury will face the winner of Wednesday’s game between the District 5 and District 3 champion on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. in Southington at the Southington West Little League complex.

It was the fourth time that Simsbury has won the D6 title in the 9-11 baseball tournament and the first time since 2020.

Simsbury 9, Canton 2

At Simsbury

Canton (4-4) 200 000 — 2-2-3

Simsbury (7-0) 010 08x — 9-9-1

Gavin M, Elias P (5) and unknown; Luke Lefebvre and unknown; WP: Lefebvre; LP: Gavin M; 2B: Gavin M (C), HR: Quinn Leonard (S)