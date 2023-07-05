Moore helps Simsbury Legion win for ninth time in last 11 games

TOLLAND, July 5, 2023 – Jackson Moore’s two-out RBI double drove in Nolan Conderino from third base in the fourth inning to lead the Simsbury American Legion baseball team to a 2-1 win over Northeast Wednesday night in Zone 3 action.

Simsbury (9-5) has now won four of their last five games and nine of their last 11 contests after an 0-3 start to the season.

Tied at 1-1, Conderino walked with one out and stole second base. He moved to third base on a ground ball and scored on Moore’s double. Moore was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI in the victory for Post 84.

Kyle Anthony, who picked up his first save of the season, was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Simsbury’s Kiernan Beman pitched 6.2 innings and allowed four hits. He walked five and struck out two to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Simsbury hosts Ellington (11-4-1) on Thursday night at 5:45 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Simsbury 2, Northeast 1

At Tolland

Simsbury (9-5) 100 100 0 — 2-8-2

Northeast (7-6-1) 000 100 0 — 1-4-3

Kiernan Beman, Kyle Anthony and Matthew Fagnant; Matthew Haggerty and Ryan Duffy; WP: Beman (3-1), LP: Haggery; Save:Anthony (1); 2B: Jackson Moore (S)

Current Zone 3 standings

American Division: Middletown 8-2, Ellington 11-4-1, Simsbury 9-5, Northeast 7-6-1, Tri-County 7-8, Bristol 5-6-4, South Windsor 6-8

National Division: West Hartford 11-2-1, Enfield 7-6-1, Windsor Locks/Windsor 7-7-1, RCP 7-7, Torrington 5-10-1, East Hartford/Manchester 3-11, Glastonbury 2-13