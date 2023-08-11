2023 Connecticut Cup baseball tournament

The Connecticut Cup is a competition between teams from four adult baseball, wooden bat leagues in Connecticut. The Tri-State League, in its current form, dates back to 1968 while the West Haven Twilight League dates back to 1934. The Greater Hartford Twilight League dates back to 1929 while the Connecticut Twilight League began play in 1989 as a United Technologies league.

2023 Connecticut Cup

Double-elimination

Friday, August 18

Game 1: Tri-State League vs. Connecticut Twilight League, cancelled

Game 2: West Haven Twilight League vs. Greater Hartford Twilight League, 6:30 p.m., Ceppa Field (Meriden)

Saturday, August 19

At Fussenich Park, Torrington

Game 3: Connecticut Twilight League vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, (elimination game)

Game 5: Loser game 3 vs. winner game 4, (elimination game)

Sunday, August 20

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 1 p.m., if necessary