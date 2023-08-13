2023 Tri-State League playoffs schedule and results
Playoff seeds: 1. Tri-Town, 2. Bethlehem, 3. Burlington, 4. Valley Ducks, 5. Brass City, 6. Amenia, 7. Winsted, 8. Connecticut Gamecocks, 9. Canton.
Tri-State League championship series (best-of-3)
Friday, Aug. 11
Tri-Town 5, Bethlehem 1
Saturday, Aug. 12
Bethlehem 5, Tri-Town 4
Sunday, Aug. 13
Tri-Town 9, Bethlehem 0, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1
Semifinal round (Best of three)
Friday, Aug. 4
Tri-Town 1, Valley Ducks 0
Bethlehem 1, Burlington 0, forfeit
Saturday, Aug. 5
Tri-Town 11, Valley Ducks 0, Tri-Town wins series 2-0
Bethlehem 1, Burlington 0, forfeit, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0
First round: Best of three
Saturday, July 29
Tri-Town 9, Connecticut 2
Bethlehem 4, Winsted 2
Amenia NY at Burlington, ppd., rain
Brass City at Valley Ducks 5
Sunday, July 30
Tri-Town 9, Connecticut Gamecocks 2, Tri-Town wins series, 2-0
Bethlehem 5, Winsted 2, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0
Burlington 8, Amenia NY 4
Valley Ducks 15, Brass City 9, Valley wins series, 2-0
Monday, July 31
Burlington 8, Amenia NY 5. Burlington wins series, 2-0
Single-elimination
Wednesday, July 26
Connecticut Gamecocks 7, Canton 2
Notable: Naugatuck withdrew after the regular season and won’t be participating in the playoffs. … Brass City earned the fifth seed by sweeping their season series with Amenia. … The defending league champion is Tri-Town, who have won the championship for the past two seasons and three times in the last five years. The Trojans are looking to be the first team to win three titles in a row since the Torrington Rebels won four straight from 1992-95.
Connecticut Cup State Championship series
Featuring league champions from Tri-State League, Connecticut Twilight League, West Haven Twilight League, Greater Hartford Twilight League.
Friday, August 20
At Fuessenich Park
Saturday, August 21
At Fuessenich Park
Sunday, August 22
At TBA
2023 Tri-State League final standings
|Regular season
|W-L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-Town Trojans
|18-2
|.900
|—
|Bethlehem Plowboys
|16-4
|.800
|2
|Burlington Hunters
|13-7
|.650
|5
|Valley Ducks (Wolcott)
|10-10
|.500
|8
|Amenia (NY) Monarchs
|9-11
|.450
|9
|Brass City Vipers
|9-11
|.450
|9
|Winsted Whalers
|8-12
|.400
|10
|Connecticut Gamecocks
|6-14
|.300
|10
|Naugatuck Nightmare
|6-14
|.300
|10
|Canton Crushers
|5-15
|.250
|11
Previous years
2022 Tri-State League playoffs
2021 Tri-State League postseason results
2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Tri-State League postseason results