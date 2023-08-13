2023 Tri-State League playoffs schedule and results

Playoff seeds: 1. Tri-Town, 2. Bethlehem, 3. Burlington, 4. Valley Ducks, 5. Brass City, 6. Amenia, 7. Winsted, 8. Connecticut Gamecocks, 9. Canton.

Tri-State League championship series (best-of-3)

Friday, Aug. 11

Tri-Town 5, Bethlehem 1

Saturday, Aug. 12

Bethlehem 5, Tri-Town 4

Sunday, Aug. 13

Tri-Town 9, Bethlehem 0, Tri-Town wins series, 2-1

Semifinal round (Best of three)

Friday, Aug. 4

Tri-Town 1, Valley Ducks 0

Bethlehem 1, Burlington 0, forfeit

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tri-Town 11, Valley Ducks 0, Tri-Town wins series 2-0

Bethlehem 1, Burlington 0, forfeit, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0

First round: Best of three

Saturday, July 29

Tri-Town 9, Connecticut 2

Bethlehem 4, Winsted 2

Amenia NY at Burlington, ppd., rain

Brass City at Valley Ducks 5

Sunday, July 30

Tri-Town 9, Connecticut Gamecocks 2, Tri-Town wins series, 2-0

Bethlehem 5, Winsted 2, Bethlehem wins series, 2-0

Burlington 8, Amenia NY 4

Valley Ducks 15, Brass City 9, Valley wins series, 2-0

Monday, July 31

Burlington 8, Amenia NY 5. Burlington wins series, 2-0

Single-elimination

Wednesday, July 26

Connecticut Gamecocks 7, Canton 2

Notable: Naugatuck withdrew after the regular season and won’t be participating in the playoffs. … Brass City earned the fifth seed by sweeping their season series with Amenia. … The defending league champion is Tri-Town, who have won the championship for the past two seasons and three times in the last five years. The Trojans are looking to be the first team to win three titles in a row since the Torrington Rebels won four straight from 1992-95.

Connecticut Cup State Championship series

Featuring league champions from Tri-State League, Connecticut Twilight League, West Haven Twilight League, Greater Hartford Twilight League.

Friday, August 20

At Fuessenich Park

Saturday, August 21

At Fuessenich Park

Sunday, August 22

At TBA

2023 Tri-State League final standings

Regular season W-L Pct. GB Tri-Town Trojans 18-2 .900 — Bethlehem Plowboys 16-4 .800 2 Burlington Hunters 13-7 .650 5 Valley Ducks (Wolcott) 10-10 .500 8 Amenia (NY) Monarchs 9-11 .450 9 Brass City Vipers 9-11 .450 9 Winsted Whalers 8-12 .400 10 Connecticut Gamecocks 6-14 .300 10 Naugatuck Nightmare 6-14 .300 10 Canton Crushers 5-15 .250 11

Previous years

2022 Tri-State League playoffs

2021 Tri-State League postseason results

2020: Season cancelled, COVID-19 pandemic

2019 Tri-State League postseason results