Carrano helps Spartans top Southington for season-opening victory

HARWINTON, August 29, 2023 – Aiden Carrano played the final six holes of his round at two-under-par to earn medalist honors with a 38 to help the Lewis Mills boys golf team earn a 166-171 win over Southington in the season-opening match for both schools at Fairview Farms.

Mills (1-0) hosts Simsbury on Tuesday in their next CCC matchup.

Lewis Mills 166, Southington 171

At Harwinton

Overall – Aidan Carrano (LM) 38 on par 36 at Fairview Farms Golf Course, 2. Patrick DiPace (S) 39, 3. Aidan Haddard (S) 40, 4. Max Dinunzio (LM) 42, Eli Pelletier (LM) 42, Luke Howes (S) 42, 7. Liam O’Sullivan (LM) 44, Alex Parker (LM) 44, Kaeden Bass (S) 45, 10. Mark O’Donnell (S) 47

Medalist: Aidan Carrano, Lewis Mills, 38 (par 36)

Records: Lewis Mills 1-0, Southington 0-1