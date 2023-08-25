Hall outlasts Avon golfers in season-opening match

WEST HARTFORD, August 24, 2023 – School isn’t in session just yet but the high school sports season is underway with boys golf teeing off on Thursday.

Hall had six golfers in the top 10 as the Titans opened the boys golf season with a 156-164 win over Avon in Central Connecticut Conference action at Rockledge Golf Club.

Avon’s Blake Barrett had a pair of birdies and beat teammate Declan Mahoney by one stroke, 36-37 to earn medalist honors.

Hall 156, Avon 164

At West Hartford

Avon (164) Blake Barrett 36, Declan Mahoney 37, Rob Blackwell 40, Drew Klemm 42, Conner Valentine 42

Hall (156) Ben Puzzo 38, Freddie Wright 3, Alex Yuan 39, Jacob Boyer 41, Jake Zirolli 41, Tommy Cote 41

Medalist: Blake Barrett (A) 36 on par 36 at Rockledge Golf Course

Records: Avon 0-1, Hall 1-0