Hartford erases three-goal deficit but falls in final minutes

HARTFORD, August 23, 2023 – The Hartford Athletic scored three goals in under eight minutes to tie the game but Pittsburgh striker Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. scored with two minutes left in regulation to lift the visiting Riverhounds to a 4-3 win over Hartford in USL Championship play Wednesday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

Two minutes after Hartford had tied the game at 3-3 on a goal from Antoine Hoppenot, Obregón spoiled the comeback bid.

In the 88th minute, Pittsburgh’s Daniel Rovira picked out Obregón with a pass the striker was able to take on his chest before turning and shooting high into the Hartford goal. It was the third goal since signing last month for Obregón, and his second against his former team in as many matches.

After six minutes of stoppage time, Pittsburgh (14-6-5) went home with the victory. The Riverhounds lead the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference by six points over Tampa Bay (13-6-5) while Hartford (4-17-4) remains in the Eastern Division cellar, eight points back of Louden.

Pittsburgh led 3-0 thanks to two goals from Albert Dikwa and one by Marc Ybarra only to see Hartford score three goals in a span of eight minutes.

Hartford came storming back starting in the 78th minute, when Matt Sheldon redirected a high ball into the box by Juan Pablo Torres for a headed goal. Just three minutes later, the match was 3-2 after Danny Barrera buried an open shot from the top of the box after being picked out by a Hoppenot pass. It was the first goal of the season for Barrera, 32.

In the 86th minute, Hartford tied the game at 3-3 when Hoppenot managed to stab the ball into the net after a scramble in the goal box that the Hounds were unable to clear, but the home team’s joy was short-lived.

“We lost it in the first half. We lost this in the first 25 minutes. Defending continues to let us down,” said Hartford’s interim head coach Omid Namazi. “If we’re not committed to defending 100 percent, we’re not going to be successful. We’re not going to be able to win games.”

Sheldon’s and Barrera’s goals were their firsts of the season, respectively. Hoppenot recorded his third goal and third assist, and Juan Pablo Torres tallied his second assist.

Hartford returns to action on Saturday night when they host El Paso (9-10-5) with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Trinity Health Stadium.

Pittsburgh 4, Hartford 3

At Hartford

Pittsburgh (14-6-5) 2 2 — 4

Hartford (4-17-4) 0 3 — 3

Goals — Pittsburgh: 13′ – Dikwa; 18′ – Dikwa; Pittsburgh: 52′ – Ybarra (Rovira); 88’ Obregon; Hartford: 78′ – Sheldon (Torres); Hartford: 81′ – Barrera (Hoppenot); Hartford: 86′ – Hoppenot; Shots: Pittsburgh, 14-12; Shots on target: Pittsburgh, 7-6; Corners: Pittsburgh, 10-7; Saves – Joe Rice (H) 3, Jahmali Waite (P) 3

Starting lineups

Hartford — 13 (GK) Joe Rice, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge (Rad, 69′); (MF) Beverly Makangila (Torres); 16 (DF) Matt Sheldon, 28 (MF) Conor McGlynn, 19 (DF) Luke Merrill (Hoppenot, 55′); 72 (DF) Edgardo Rito (Kibato, 65′); 77 (MF) Andre Lewis, 50 (DF) Niall Logue (Barrera, 55′); 7 (FW) Prince Saydee, 9 (FW) Elvis Amoh

Pittsburgh — 26 (GK) Jahmali Waite, 6 (DF) Nathan Dossantos (Etou, 65′); 5 (DF) Arturo Osuna, 3 (DF) Patrick Hogan, 7 (FW) Langston Blackstock (Biasi, 65′); 4 (DF) Daniel Rovira, 11 (MF) Kenardo Forbes, 2 (MF) Danny Griffin, 23 (MF) Marc Ybarra, 9 (FW) Albert Dikwa (Obregón, 70′); 19 (FW) Edward Kizza (Farrell, 83′)