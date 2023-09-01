Hiedeman, Harris lead Sun past Phoenix

UNCASVILLE, Aug. 31, 2023 – Natisha Hiedeman and Ty Harris each scored 18 points as the Connecticut Sun clinched at least the No. 3 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs with an 84-74 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut (25-11) beat the Mercury for the first time this season and can finish no lower than the third seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs.

Hiedeman, who sank four-of six shots from three-point range, finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists while Harris tied a career-high with 18 points, two assists and a steal. Harris was 4-for-4 from long distance.

DeWanna Bonner finished with 15 points while Alyssa Thomas secured her league-leading 26th double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds along with eight assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 13 points, marking her 11th consecutive game in double figures.

Former UConn star Diana Taurasi did not play with a left toe injury but former Husky guard Moriah Jefferson had eight points for the Mercury (9-27), who have beaten the Sun twice this season. Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 15 points, three rebounds and three blocks.

The Sun trailed by three at halftime but opened the second half with a 7-2 run to take a 45-43 lead with 5:49 remaining in the quarter. Connecticut continued to push the pace offensively, outscoring Phoenix 13-6 the rest of the way to take a nine-point advantage into the fourth, 58-49. Thomas tallied six points and two assists in the third quarter.

With an 8-7 surge to open the fourth quarter, Connecticut boosted their lead to 10 points, 66-56. Hayes had five of Connecticut’s eight points in the run. After Phoenix cut the lead to six with 5:06 remaining, the Sun closed out the game with a 16-12 run. Harris scored 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74

At Uncasville

Phoenix (74) Onyenwere 5-12 1-1 11, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Griner 5-12 5-8 15, Sutton 6-12 0-1 13 Jefferson 3-8 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Gustafson 4-4 1-1 10, Jones 3-3 0-0 9. Totals 30-58 7-11 74

Connecticut (84) Allen 1-7 0-0 2, Bonner 3-10 6-6 15, Thomas 4-10 4-4 12, Hayes 4-10 4-9 13, Hiedeman 6-9 2-3 18, Nelson Ododa 0-1 6-6 6, Hatar 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 6-7 2-2 18, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 24-30.

Phoenix 18 23 8 25 — 74

Connecticut 16 22 20 26 — 84

Three-point goals: Phoenix 7-11 (Onyewere 0-1, Sutton 1-3, Jefferson 2-2, Williams 0-1, Gustafson 1-1, Jones 3-3); Connecticut 12-18 (Allen 0-1, Bonner 3-4, Hayes 1-3, Hiedeman 4-6, Harris 4-4); Att. 7794