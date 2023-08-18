Sun to host Dallas on Friday on Indigenous Peoples’ Night

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 — The Connecticut Sun, the only professional sports team owned by a Native American tribe, will be showing many cultural elements of the Mohegan Tribe and other Tribal Nations in the region on Friday night during its WNBA contest against the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut (21-9) will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they play Dallas (16-14). The game will be broadcast on the ION network, available in Connecticut on New London station Channel 26.

In Sunday’s 91-81 loss to the Wings, Alyssa Thomas dropped a season-high 26 points and notched her 21st double-double of the season with 10 rebounds, along with five assists and two steals.

Indigenous Peoples’ Night will also serve as the organization’s way of highlighting the Mohegan Tribe’s Wigwam (Green Corn) Festival — a celebration of thanks and a symbol of Tribal survival honoring past and present Tribal members.

The Mohegan Wigwam Festival takes place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fort Shantok in Uncasville.

Indigenous Peoples’ Night will feature tons of activities and activations for attendees to enjoy.

The Sun will be selling the night’s Item of the Game, a shirt designed by Mohegan artist Kristin Amilyta, as well as a special food item, Mohegan Clam Chowder. Tribal artisans from the region will also be on the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse, selling their crafts and interacting with fans.

The Connecticut Sun will also be honoring members of the following Tribal Nations: Mohegan Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Eastern Pequots, Golden Hill Paugussett, Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, and Narragansett Tribe.

The celebration and opportunities for learning about Tribal culture will continue throughout the game, with an interview with Kristin Amilyta discussing how she came up with the Item of the Game design; an interview with Beth Regan and Phil Russell, members of the Mohegan Council of Elders; a primetime performance by the Shantok Nation comprised of Mohegan Tribal Youth; an honorary tip being thrown by Tribal Elder Phil Russell; a halftime “Horse Hill” performance; and a sacred postgame drum circle titled “Horse Hill with Intertribal Dances.”