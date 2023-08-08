Travelers should get another exceptional field as a PGA Signature Event

Some of the top golfers in the world should be in Cromwell next June at the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands.

The PGA Tour announced their 36-event lineup for the 2024 and the Travelers Championship was selected as one of eight signature events, which will include a more limited number of golfers in the field with increased prize money and FedExCup points.

The PGA Tour said Monday that the field for the signature events is anticipated to be between 70-to-80 golfers, including the top 50 members from the 2023 FedExCup standings and 15 members who can play their way into the tournament.

In this new format, everyone in the field will play all four days, according to Travelers Championship officials. There will be no cut after two rounds.

“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA Tour schedule,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”

The 2024 event will be held June 17-23 in Cromwell with golfers competing for a $20 million purse.

“We’re thrilled to be a signature event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers.

Golfers who are in the top 10 of the FedExCup standings through the 2024 U.S. Open are eligible to play in Cromwell along with golfers who won a PGA Tour event in 2024 and are in the among the top 30 PGA Tour golfers in the world through the U.S. Open.

For a second straight season, the Travelers will follow the U.S. Open. Instead of being on the West Coast in Los Angeles, the U.S. Open will be in North Carolina at Pinehurst Country Club.

Tournament champion Keegan Bradley, who won this year’s with a tournament record of 23 under par, will also be eligible to return to Cromwell.

In June, golfers at the Travelers played for a purse of $20 million with eight of the top 10 golfers in the world on the course, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schaffele, Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

